Bon Natural Life Limited Launches Three New Cruciferous Vegetable-Based Powder Drinks

XI’AN, China, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the launch of three powder drinks to its cruciferous vegetable-based health supplement series. The new powder drinks include: broccoli seed caffeine powder drink, broccoli seed coconut powder drink, and broccoli seed green tea powder drink.

Thoughtfully formulated, the combination of broccoli seed extract and BON’s proprietary prebiotic stachyose can help regulate microbiome health to improve one’s immune system and overall health.

“We are thrilled to expand the line of our cruciferous vegetable-based supplement series with the announcement of the new powder drinks.” Commented Mr. Richard (Yongwei) Hu, CEO and Chairman of BON, “This marks another important step in our expansion into the consumer market. According to the research by Daxue Consulting, health-awareness is growing and influencing the beverage industry in China. Leveraging our technology and experience, BON’s three new powder drinks are able to create a comprehensive product suite to the health-conscious young consumers. We are optimistic about the market opportunity and the potential revenue growth from our nutraceutical powder drinks.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com .

