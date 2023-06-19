Coloured Ties Capital to Attend The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply And Battery Raw Materials Annual Event

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“TIE” or the “Company”) announces that Chief Executive Officer Kal Malhi will attend the 15th Annual Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Americas annual event (the “Fastmarkets Conference”) from June 20 to June 22, 2023 in Las Vegas. The Fastmarkets Conference is one of the largest global forums focused on lithium and battery raw materials. During the conference, Mr. Malhi is scheduled to meet with a variety of industry participants, particularly within the lithium global supply chain.

Industry participants who wish to connect with the Company at the conference are requested to contact the company at [email protected]

Coloured Ties is a TSX-V listed investment issuer and holds investments in entities involved in James Bay, Quebec lithium exploration entities. These entities include Patriot Battery Metals, Winsome Resources, Superior International Mining and privately held Quebec Pegmatite, Canuck Lithium, Flowing Lithium. Coloured Ties is also a significant shareholder of Azimut and entities related to Coloured Ties management also own common shares of Azimut Exploration and are pleased to learn of Azimut Exploration’s announcement towards an exploration program on Azimut’s very highly prospective lithium portfolio located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties Capital is a TSX-V listed issuer that invests in early stage commercial ventures and provides investee companies with capital market access and advisory services. The Company offers investors an opportunity to participate in early stage opportunities that are often only offered to high net worth or institutional investors via investment in the Company’s common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol V.TIE. Coloured Ties Capital is a 2022 TSXV 50 Company.

For further information please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer [email protected]

