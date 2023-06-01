“My Crypto Merchant”, a peer-to-peer payment processor, has announced its fee structure for small and medium-sized businesses to simplify the setup process and eliminate transaction fees for cryptocurrency payments.

Salem, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – June 1, 2023) – “My Crypto Merchant” has announced its payment processing program for cryptocurrency transactions, allowing client businesses to accept a wide range of digital tokens using software that integrates with their existing Point Of Sale (POS) system.

More information about cryptocurrency payment processing fees, and the simplified service from “My Crypto Merchant” can be found at https://mycryptomerchant.com

Cryptocurrency Payment Processing SMB Fees Announced By My Crypto Merchant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/168316_f19cb46bf4e9fb61_001full.jpg

Business owners can use the new payment processing service to accept over 175 unique digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD coin, without requiring additional hardware. While the service includes a fee for setup and maintenance, the latest announcement allows merchants to accept unlimited payments, with no per-transaction fee.

The “My Crypto Merchant” payment processing service is available to any business and includes a comprehensive training program to help merchants integrate cryptocurrency payments into their standard procedures. It includes training materials optimized for staff members as well as the business owner. Read more about deploying crypto payments for SMB’s here https://mycryptomerchant.com/best-practices-for-deploying-crypto-merchant-services-in-small-to-medium-sized-businesses/

While the cryptocurrency payment processing service is similar to traditional payment processing programs, “My Crypto Merchant” has highlighted several areas in the new program that merchants should be aware of. These include changes to chargebacks, the elimination of per-transaction fees, and several changes to the training program.

Though chargebacks are common with traditional payment processing, they are not possible with transactions made through “My Crypto Merchant.” This allows merchants to entirely eliminate the risk of bounced checks, and chargebacks caused by fraud, by making every transaction final.

In the training program, staff members will be shown how to process and verify cryptocurrency payments using a simplified process, which allows merchants near-immediate access to their funds. Business owners will also receive specialized training on the best practices for moving and liquidating cryptocurrency receipts.

The new training also includes a section on educating customers about cryptocurrency, and clients will be given access to a range of marketing materials, such as printable displays, which can be used to advertise the new service. This may include a personalized website, stickers, posters, or other promotional materials, at no cost to the business owner.

More information about cryptocurrency payment processing, a complete breakdown of the “My Crypto Merchant” fee structure, and an overview of the updated training program can be found at https://mycryptomerchant.com

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Jenson

Email: [email protected]

Organization: My Crypto Merchant LLC

Address: 2355 State Street, Salem, OR 97301, United States

Website: https://mycryptomerchant.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168316