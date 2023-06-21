Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call on Alport Syndrome

Globally renowned Alport syndrome experts will provide key insights

Eloxx recently announced achievement of remission in one patient in its Phase 2 Alport syndrome clinical study and decision to advance into a pivotal trial in Alport syndrome

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX), a leader in ribosomal RNA-targeted genetic therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it will host an Investor and Analyst call and webcast on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 11:30 am ET.

The event will feature two globally renowned Alport syndrome experts:

Detlef Bockenhauer, MD., Ph.D., Professor of Paediatric Nephrology, University Hospital and KU Leuven

Professor Rachel Lennon, Ph.D., Professor of Nephrology, Consultant Paediatric Nephrologist at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Director of the Wellcome Centre for Cell-Matrix Research at the University of Manchester, Director of the Stoneygate and Kidney Research UK Alport Research Hub

The event is intended to highlight the significant unmet need in the treatment of Alport syndrome, to provide additional data from the Phase 2 clinical trial, following the recently announced achievement of remission in one patient in its study, and the Company’s decision to advance into a pivotal trial in Alport syndrome.

To participate in the live event, please register using this link. After registration you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.

The presentation with audio will be available via this webcast link.

A live webcast and presentation will also be made available on www.eloxxpharma.com under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the website. An audio recording of the presentation will be posted on the website for 30 days after the live webcast ends.

About Alport syndrome

Alport syndrome is a genetic disorder characterized by kidney disease with high levels of proteinuria, hearing loss and eye abnormalities caused by mutations in the genes (COL4A3, COL4A4, and COL4A5) needed for production of type 4 collagen. Approximately 6% to 7% of Alport syndrome patients, or approximately 9,400 to 12,750 individuals, are estimated to have nonsense mutations. These patients have significantly worse clinical outcomes than other Alport patients and have no disease modifying treatment options.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the science of ribosome modulation, leveraging its innovative TURBO-ZM™ chemistry technology platform in an effort to develop novel Ribosome Modulating Agents (RMAs) and its library of Eukaryotic Ribosome Selective Glycosides (ERSGs). Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of Alport syndrome in patients with nonsense mutations. For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of and results from trials of our product candidates and the potential of our product candidate to treat nonsense mutations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “aim,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seeks,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to progress any product candidates in preclinical or clinical trials; the uncertainty of clinical trial results and the fact that positive results from preclinical studies are not always indicative of positive clinical results; the scope, rate and progress of our preclinical studies and clinical trials and other research and development activities; the competition for patient enrollment from drug candidates in development; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials, operations, vendors, suppliers, and employees; our ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund our operations; the cost of filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights; our ability to obtain financial in the future through product licensing, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; general business conditions, regulatory environment, competition and market for our products; and business ability and judgment of personnel, and the availability of qualified personnel and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the “Financials & Filings” page of our website at https://investors.eloxxpharma.com/financials-filings.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we have no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

