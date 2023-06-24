Enterin Presents Data Demonstrating Strong Benefit of ENT-03 on Body Weight, Adiposity and Blood Glucose Vs. Semaglutide in a Diet Induced Obesity Mouse Model

Data presented at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases, presented in vivo data demonstrating benefit on body weight, adiposity and blood glucose of ENT-03 compared to semaglutide in an obese, diabetic animal model, with persistence of benefit on weight beyond treatment. The data were presented at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego.

“ENT-03 differs profoundly from the GLP-1 agonists both with respect to its pharmacology and mechanism of action,” said Michael Zasloff, M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Director of the Medstar Georgetown Transplant Institute, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Enterin and senior author of the paper. “We believe ENT-03 can add a new dimension to the management of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.”

ENT-03 is a novel, endogenous, centrally acting mammalian aminosterol with Protein Tyrosine Phosphatase 1B (PTP1B) inhibitory activity, which normalizes glucose and causes weight loss by acting on brain circuits that regulate energy and metabolism. In obese, diabetic mice, ENT-03 rapidly lowers blood glucose, reduces food intake and adiposity, eliminates liver fat, and improves liver function.

The study presented today compared the effects of subcutaneously administered ENT-03 to semaglutide on blood glucose, adiposity, and body weight over a 10-week treatment period in a diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse model. Within one-to-two weeks of treatment with ENT-03, DIO mice exhibit a rapid and substantial fall in blood glucose, out of proportion to the loss of weight. In contrast, in semaglutide treated DIO mice, glucose falls in proportion to weight loss. Weight loss continues smoothly in the ENT-03 treatment group over the 10-week period, plateauing at lean body weight, and blood glucose remains in the normoglycemic range. In contrast, the effects of semaglutide on both weight loss and blood glucose begin to diminish between four and six weeks after initiation of treatment, since both body weight and blood glucose increase despite continued dosing. Within several days following the end of the 10-week treatment period, the semaglutide group exhibited a sharp rebound in food intake and body weight and by five weeks approached the body weight of the untreated obese mice. In contrast, ENT-03 treated animals maintained the lower weight and the reduced food intake, with no evidence of rebound in either. Body fat, which decreased significantly in both groups during treatment, increased at a faster rate in the semaglutide group post-treatment compared with the ENT-03 group. Results can be found online at www.enterininc.com and at https://diabetesjournals.org/diabetes/article/72/Supplement_1/854-P/149928/854-P-ENT-03-a-Centrally-Acting-Endogenous.

“Weight loss during treatment with ENT-03 is progressive, profound and outlasts the treatment period for prolonged periods, which suggests that a neuroregenerative process might be taking place,” said Denise Barbut, M.D., F.R.C.P., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Medical Officer of Enterin and first author of the paper.

Phase 1 studies in obese and diabetic subjects are currently in progress (IND155001). Results of the first-in-human, randomized, double-blind, single ascending dose study involving approximately 49 subjects with obesity with or without Type 2 diabetes are expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ENT-03 is Enterin’s second compound in clinical trials. The first compound, ENT-01, has completed a successful randomized Phase 2b study in patients with Parkinson’s disease (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M22-1438).

About Enterin Inc.

Enterin Inc. is the first company to develop novel compounds that repair the dysfunctional gut-brain axis in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Enterin Inc. is pioneering the medical community’s understanding of the link between infections, dysfunction of the enteric nervous system (ENS) and the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disease. Enterin’s lead compound, ENT-01, displaces membrane-bound alpha-synuclein (αS) aggregates from nerve cells in the ENS and improves neural signalling between the gut and the brain. Enterin Inc. has completed a large, randomized Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study met all the endpoints. Preparations for Phase 3 studies are currently underway. The second compound, ENT-03, increases insulin sensitivity by acting at the level of the brain. It is being developed for the treatment of diabetes, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, please visit www.enterininc.com. ​

Company contact:

Katherine Wolf

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]