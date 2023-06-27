Erez Capital Announces the Addition of 40 Venture Partners and $10M Commitment

BOSTON, Massachusetts, Jun 27, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Erez Capital, a emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an important role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem – specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Erez Capital, creating a new collaborative model to drive rapid acceleration and growth for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startup companies.” said Michael Benezra, Managing Partner.

As part of our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO’s, attorney’s, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters our capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving our ambitious goals.

VENTURE PARTNERS

– Omar Agely, Managing Partner Mandatory Ventures

– Garth Daniels, CEO Ensign Global Fund

– Kenneth Asher, CEO Kasher Capital

– Jonah Zahnd, Manager for Social Impact Investing Harvard Business School

– John Brice, Managing Partner Poseidon Capital Partners

– Lawrence Jen, Managing Partner Anderson Angels

– Andrew Cohen, VP YE Ventures

– Brandon Kortokrax, Venture Associate Moonshots Capital

– Pankaj Kedia, Managing Partner 2468 Ventures

– Jim Lewis, Managing Partner Freestone Group

– James Lubin, Partner Indigo Ventures

– Joe Mikhail, CEO YouVue

– Eric Mayo, Managing Partner Terra Incognita Capital

– Mohammed Nagda, Venture Partner, NexGen Venture Partners

– A.J. Noronha, Managing Partner, GX Ventures

– Mario Pazos, Managing Partner, Moana Capital

– Tyler Norkus, VP Ideanomics (NYSE:IDEX)

– Keena Pierre, Chief of Staff, Zane Venture Fund

– Brahm Pillai, Managing Partner Pillai Capital

– Deepak Ramanathan, Director of Capital Markets Regent L.P.

– Jeff Schell, CEO Prove

– Amari Smothers A.I and VC

– Dr. Aakash Saraiya, Physician Google Health

– Varun Sharat, Managing Partner Charybdis Capital Management

– Nick Sterlacci, Co-Founder OneDeal

– Tom Vollbrecht, Zion Bank

– Bryan Feinberg, CEO Zephyr Technology Ventures

Advisory Board

– Leonard Johnson, CEO Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corp

– Dr. Cvic Innocent, CTO & Founder Estate Protocol

– Tim Ramdeed, Managing Partner Dharma Capital Partners

– Mike Berson, CEO Chainstarters

– Eugene Buff, EIR Northeastern University

– Steven Friedmutter, CEO SF Ventures

About Erez Capital

Erez Capital is a venture capital firm at the forefront of the AI and machine learning revolution. We are committed to accelerating innovation and breakthrough technologies. Through a collaborative approach to due-diligence, evaluation and venture investing – we aim to exit portfolio companies within 60 months.

