Fleet Complete Enhances Fleet Safety with Industry-Leading Live Streaming on its AI-Powered Dash Camera – FC Vision

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fleet Complete, a global leader in connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to introduce live streaming to its AI-powered fleet dash camera solution. This represents a significant milestone in connected transportation that will foster a safer, more efficient ecosystem for customers.

With live streaming on FC Vision, fleet managers have access to a real-time view of drivers and road conditions to identify potential risks, provide live coaching and proactive safety monitoring. Live streaming provides visibility into risky behaviors, such as drowsy or distracted driving. If a driver has received multiple alerts within a specified time, the dispatcher or fleet manager can check in with the driver to ensure they are safe and adhering to policies and best practices. Powering best-in-class visibility into fleet safety, Fleet Complete now also offers package options that include up to 100 minutes of streaming per device per month.

Additionally, an alert system is included to protect drivers’ privacy – notifying them when streaming starts and ends. The driver does not need to activate streaming but can initiate calls for support if needed. When a driver presses the panic button, for example, the fleet manager is able to respond immediately to check in and assess the situation.

“This new capability further solidifies Fleet Complete’s commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge telematics solutions that address the evolving needs of the fleet management industry. The ability to have a live view of a trip allows for quick intervention in case of emergencies or challenges faced by drivers, particularly when operating in remote areas,” said Tony Lourakis, CEO at Fleet Complete. “It is yet another addition to a suite of solutions that reflect Fleet Complete’s commitment to creating safer roads for everyone.”

The live streaming capability rounds out a range of sophisticated features aimed at promoting safe driving behaviors and enhancing efficiency, including video-based coaching tools and safety-related dashboard reports.

For more information about FC Vision and Fleet Complete’s fleet management solutions, visit www.fleetcomplete.com.

About Fleet Complete



Fleet Complete® is a leading global provider of fleet management solutions, delivering mission-critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. The company serves businesses and government organizations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and across Europe. It maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S. and Mexico, TELUS and Rogers in Canada, Telstra in Australia, and COSMOTE in Greece. Fleet Complete cultivates strong OEM partnerships with global market leaders, such as, Ford, General Motors, Mitsubishi Australia, and Stellantis, among others. It remains one of the fastest-growing fleet companies globally, having won numerous awards for innovation and growth. For more information, please visit www.fleetcomplete.com

Contacts

Media

Fleet Complete Media

[email protected]