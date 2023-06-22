Gearlinx™ Revolutionizes Network Resilience with the Launch of NR4400 Network Resilience Platform, Duckfone™ Cellular Gateway, and ZERO Cloud Management Portal

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gearlinx™, a leading cloud software as a service innovator and pioneer of network resilience as a service™ solutions, proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated products: the NR4400 Network Resilience Platform, Duckfone™ cellular gateway, and ZERO cloud management portal. These game-changing solutions are set to redefine network infrastructure management, offering enhanced operational resilience, cost-efficiency, and simplified administration.





“Most companies today want to preserve cash and run their business at a reduced cost without compromising performance,” said Matt Ramsay, CEO Gearlinx. “Gearlinx delivers an integrated solution built from the ground up that provides secure remote access to critical assets whenever and wherever they are located. We call that Operational Resilience Simplified.”

The NR4400 Network Resilience Platform and Duckfone™ cellular gateway both offer the ultimate Total OOB™ (Out-of-Band) solution while reducing CAPEX on the balance sheet. These robust devices are engineered to meet the most demanding network infrastructure and automation requirements in data centers, colocation facilities, and enterprise edge environments. With subscription alerts and comprehensive information readily available, organizations can streamline life cycle management and make informed decisions for operational improvements.

Key features of the NR4400 console server include:

Total OOB™ puts you in control from anywhere

16 or 48 x RJ45 software selectable serial ports

Embedded TPM 2.0 security module enhances physical security

Global Dual-SIM 4G LTE for a secure, flexible network management plane

Open Compute Initiative (OCI) compliant feature containers for edge compute at scale

OpenConfig Streaming Telemetry for real-time visibility and monitoring

Zero Touch Provisioning for network scalability and flexibility

Single Sign On using OpenID, log in with Microsoft or Google

Key features of Duckfone™ cellular gateway include:

Total OOB™ for a complete business continuity experience

Global Dual-SIM 4G LTE with auto switching/failover

4 x RJ45 Cisco straight serial ports, T/FTP, internal flash

Power via PoE (Power over Ethernet) for flexible installation options

Cellular extender for low signal locations in a data center or remote office

ZERO, the comprehensive cloud management portal, acts as the centralized hub for network administration. The portal provides seamless device management, device location tracking, warranty information, serial number tracking, and subscription status updates. With fleet reporting options, a simple co-terming mechanism, and the ability to manage 3rd party devices, ZERO offers unparalleled convenience and control.

“Network Resilience is critical to running a successful business. No network, no business,” emphasizes Todd Rychecky, President of Gearlinx. “The global pandemic and the resulting hybrid workforce have made companies worldwide realize the vital role their network plays in their success.”

For more information about Gearlinx™ and their innovative products, please visit www.gearlinx.com.

About Gearlinx™

Gearlinx™ is a leading cloud software as a service innovator, specializing in network resilience as a service™ solutions. With a strong commitment to simplifying operational resilience, Gearlinx™ provides flexible software subscription models and user-friendly portals for efficient network infrastructure management. Our cutting-edge products redefine network resilience, enabling organizations to thrive in the digital age.

