GlideFast Consulting Unveils AgileGenius: AI-Powered Agile Project Management Integration to Transform ServiceNow Experience

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GlideFast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner and ASGN brand, is proud to announce the launch of AgileGenius, a groundbreaking initiative that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize Agile project management. AgileGenius introduces an advanced integration that automates key aspects of Agile project setup, work allocation, requirement linkage, SCRUM task creation, and more, empowering organizations to optimize their ServiceNow experience.





By implementing AgileGenius, organizations can unlock a multitude of benefits. The integration significantly reduces the time required to set up Agile projects, allocate work, link requirements, and create SCRUM tasks. AgileGenius allows teams to focus on delivering high-quality work by automating project setup and maintenance tasks. This increased focus on value-added activities enables organizations to achieve their project goals faster and with greater precision. Furthermore, by automating key parts of the Agile project management process, you are able to reduce the potential for human error.

Cost efficiency is another key advantage of AgileGenius. By saving time and reducing errors, organizations can realize substantial cost savings associated with project setup and maintenance, allowing them to allocate resources more effectively.

“AgileGenius is going to significantly increase the speed to go live for ServiceNow customers,” said Michael Lombardo, CEO of GlideFast Consulting. “By harnessing the power of AI and expertise of GlideFast, we are able to automate complex tasks, reduce errors, and save substantial time for our clients. This integration empowers teams to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional results.”

AgileGenius saves time, improves accuracy, increases focus, and offers cost efficiency. By automating tasks and reducing errors, organizations can deliver high-quality work faster. Implement AgileGenius today to revolutionize your Agile project management experience in ServiceNow.

GlideFast Consulting has been part of the ASGN Family since July of 2022. GlideFast’s experienced team is part of Apex Systems Consulting Services within ASGN’s Commercial Segment.

