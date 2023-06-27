Goldstone Financial Group’s CEO Anthony Pellegrino appears as a guest on the prestigious The Bloomberg Advantage podcast, discussing investment strategies.

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – June 26, 2023) – Wealth management and retirement planning firm Goldstone Financial Group has announced that its principal and CEO Anthony Pellegrino has been featured on The Bloomberg Advantage podcast. As an experienced fiduciary advisor, Pellegrino was invited to discuss investment strategies related to risk management.

More details can be found at https://www.goldstonefinancialgroup.com/securing-your-financial-future/.



Goldstone’s CEO Anthony Pellegrino Featured on The Bloomberg Advantage Podcast

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/171090_cb5e4f755493aa73_001full.jpg

Talking to podcast hosts Carol Massar and Cory Johnson, Goldstone’s CEO Anthony Pellegrino discussed managing the comfort level for potential losses in the markets.

Along with appearing on The Bloomberg Advantage podcast, Anthony Pellegrino and other members of his firm have been recently featured on numerous TV networks, including Business First AM and ABC 7 Chicago, discussing recent events in the Silicon Valley financial sector and the impact of The SECURE Act 2.0.

About Goldstone Financial Group

Founded and led by principal Anthony Pellegrino, Goldstone Financial Group specializes in wealth management, retirement, legacy, investment, and tax planning. The firm operates under the fiduciary standard and has several offices across Illinois and Tennessee.

Interested parties can find out more at https://www.goldstonefinancialgroup.com/contact-us/.

Contact Info:

Name: Anthony Pellegrino

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Goldstone Financial Group

Address: 18W140 Butterfield Road 16th Floor, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181, United States

Phone: +1-630-620-9300

Website: https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171090