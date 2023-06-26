HUTCHMED to Announce 2023 Half-Year Financial Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EDT / 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT on Monday, July 31, 2023 and will be webcast live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries  
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President +852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President +1 (973) 306-4490
   
Media Enquiries  
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Strategic Communications +1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Asia – Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / [email protected]
   
Nominated Advisor  
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley / Daphne Zhang, Panmure Gordon +44 (20) 7886 2500

Related Stories

Reviva Pharmaceuticals to be Added to Russell Microcap® Index

Biora Therapeutics Presents Data on the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing repeats perfect four-star finish on WRC’s toughest rally

CrowdStrike Wins Best Endpoint Security for SC Awards Europe 2023

Janssen Submits Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Seeking Approval of Single Tablet Combination Therapy (STCT) of Macitentan and Tadalafil for Treatment of Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Immodulon Further Strengthens Leadership Team with the Appointments of Richard Couch as Chief Technology Officer and Owen Vaughan as Chief Regulatory Officer

You may have missed

Reviva Pharmaceuticals to be Added to Russell Microcap® Index

Biora Therapeutics Presents Data on the BioJet™ Systemic Oral Delivery Platform at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

HUTCHMED to Announce 2023 Half-Year Financial Results

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing repeats perfect four-star finish on WRC’s toughest rally

CrowdStrike Wins Best Endpoint Security for SC Awards Europe 2023

error: Content is protected !!