ImmuCell Appoints Bryan K. Gathagan to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Maine, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced that Bryan K. Gathagan has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Gathagan is the owner and a managing member of broad Thinking, LLC, a management consulting firm and has 25 years of animal health experience. He is a founding member of Animalytix LLC and has served as its Chief Financial and Chief Technology Officer since it began operations in 2010. Prior to Animalytix, he was a senior executive and Vice President of IT and Finance for Intervet, Inc. and oversaw various finance, IT, and general business functions between 1998 to 2008, including 3 years in a global role based in The Netherlands. Before entering the animal health industry, he served as a Vice President at MBNA and Norwest Bank responsible for various IT functions and started his career in IT roles at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). He holds a BS in Information Systems Management from UMBC and an MS in Business from Johns Hopkins University.

“Bryan’s depth of experience in the animal health industry and his financial skills will be a great asset to ImmuCell,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “We all look forward to working with him and adding his perspective to our business operations and strategies.”

“I’m excited to be joining ImmuCell’s Board of Directors, and I look forward to supporting Michael and the rest of ImmuCell’s leadership team,” added Mr. Gathagan.

About ImmuCell:

ImmuCell Corporation’s (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

