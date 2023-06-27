Intelsat and Lintasarta Expand Coverage in Indonesia

Nearly 400 remote sites have received first-ever connectivity

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelsat, operator of one of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial networks and leading provider of inflight connectivity (IFC) and Lintasarta, an Indonesian information and communication technology company via its mobile network operator subsidiary Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), has rolled out a network to cover remote areas in Indonesia.





Nearly 400 sites, across Central and Western Indonesia including Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Nusa Tenggara have received broadband connectivity with Intelsat’s help using cellular backhaul. In doing so, this is the first time a mobile operator is covering these areas.

“Indonesia’s unique array of topography makes satellite the best option for service. Pairing Intelsat satellites in a hybrid network solution proves to be the best real-world solution to provide countrywide coverage for different population densities,” said Gaurav Kharod, regional vice president of Intelsat, Asia Pacific. “Intelsat understands Lintasarta’s specific requirements and can craft a niche advantage for them to maximize existing hardware platforms to effectively provide the connectivity needed.”

“Intelsat has been and continues to be our trusted partner. The partnership has always allowed us to quickly deploy and expand network coverage wherever it’s needed in Indonesia. Tens of thousands of households will receive first-ever connectivity and benefit from digital connectivity,” said Zulfi Hadi, Marketing & Solution director, Lintasarta.

Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelago, home to the world’s fourth-largest population. Its citizens are widely dispersed across 6,000 inhabited islands, residing in more than 500 districts and 80,000 villages.

About Intelsat

Intelsat’s global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company’s next-generation worldwide network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymous with satellite-industry “firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the “next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

About Lintasarta (Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Group)

Since 1988, Lintasarta has been a provider of Data Communications, Internet and IT Services for various industrial sectors in Indonesia. Currently, Lintasarta has served more than 2,400 corporate customers with more than 35,000 networks which include fiber optic data communication services, satellite networks, managed security & collaboration, data center and DRC, cloud computing, managed services, e-Health and total data communication solutions. with guaranteed network connection availability (SLA) of 99%, 99.9% and 99.99% according to the needs of its customers. Our professional services are supported by more than 1,000 experienced staff including those with international certifications spread across more than 54 cities in Indonesia. The Lintasarta infrastructure is based on the Next Generation Network (NGN) network platform. For service quality assurance, Lintasarta has obtained ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2011, ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 certification, PCI DSS, CMSP (Cisco Managed Service Partner), and SMK3 PP 50 /2012.

