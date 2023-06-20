ISA Launches Podomation, a New Podcast Focused on Automation and Cybersecurity

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – June 20, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) – the leading professional society for automation and industrial cybersecurity – has announced its new podcast, “Podomation.”

The podcast will address all things automation and industrial cybersecurity, with its inaugural episode on the importance of software bills of materials (SBOM) to supply chain security available now. Listeners can find Podomation and subscribe wherever they listen to podcasts, or can visit www.isa.org/podcast to stream from the main ISA site.

Guests on the first episode of Podomation include:

Cheri Caddy, Deputy Assistant National Cyber Director at ONCD/the White House

Chris Blask, Vice President of Strategy, Cybeats

Steve Mustard, Digital Security and Risk Consultant, BP, and ISA Treasurer

Future episodes of Podomation will feature guests who are subject matter experts from throughout the automation community. Topics to be covered will include industry 4.0, digital transformation, manufacturing and machine control, connectivity and cybersecurity for operational technology, and continuous and batch processing.

Some episodes will be live from ISA events, and others recorded in studio. The first episode was recorded live at the ISA OT Cybersecurity Summit, held earlier this month in Aberdeen, Scotland, with future live episodes slated for two more ISA events: the Automation and Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Digital Transformation – Asia Pacific in Perth, Australia.

“I am proud to announce the launch of Podomation and to increase the ways we present ISA content and thought leadership to our audience,” said Claire Fallon, ISA Executive Director. “ISA is fortunate to draw from a very deep well of content and subject matter experts working in so many different areas of automation. We will always have something new and interesting to learn from one another, and I am excited to see how the conversations presented during Podomation take shape. No matter the topic, we will always focus on the critical role that automation plays in making the world a better place, and all the ways our community is making a difference.”

