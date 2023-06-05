Jot Art (JOT) A.I Metaverse to Utilize CUDA-X, GPT4 and Cross-Chain NFTs for Finesse P2E Game Series
Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – June 5, 2023) – Jot Art (JOT), a project in the intersection of technology and art, plans to harness the power of some of the most popular large language models (LLMs) like GPT4, Bard, T5 combined with Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and mixed-reality for the Finesse P2E series’ The Kingdom chapter and the follow-up games to be launched by the Jot Art community. This novel concept will reshape how gamers perceive and interact with mixed-reality worlds and blockchain games.
Jot Art’s core focus for the Finesse: The Kingdom chapter lies in the fusion of A.I technology, NFTs, and immersive gaming experiences. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of CUDA-X AI for the chapter, Jot Art will harness the power of CUDA-X AI with Unreal Engine to deliver a new metaverse experience.
Jot Art
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/168581_4109444984875902_001full.jpg
Powered by Lithosphere (LITHO) and other blockchains, NFTs play a central role in Jot Art’s metaverse and the Finesse P2E game, offering gamers a secure and decentralized platform to own and trade in-game assets. By tokenizing virtual items as NFTs, Jot Art enables players to maintain ownership and enjoy a transparent monetization model. The introduction of cross-chain NFTs elevates the gaming experience by allowing players to collect unique and rare items that enhance their gameplay and can be distributed across various chains.
About Jot Art
Jot Art (JOT)’s mission is to provide a mixed reality(XR) ecosystem powered by A.I with community and player-owned economies. JOT is a payment & governance token for the Jot Art metaverse.
About Lithosphere
Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.
Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
Phone: (707)-622-6168
Email: [email protected]
KaJ Labs Foundation
1658 Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL
Website: https://kajlabs.org
Website: https://lithosphere.network
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168581