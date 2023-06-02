Leading U.S. Telecommunications Company Chooses DTEX Systems to Mitigate Insider Risk, IT Sabotage, and Credential Misuse

Consolidation of DLP, UEBA, and UAM plus superior visibility and customization identified as unique, must-have capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—DTEX Systems, the global leader in insider risk and threat management, today announced that a top 5 U.S. telecommunications company has selected DTEX InTERCEPT as its insider risk management solution.

Abuse and data misuse within companies have spiked recently. According to the DTEX 2023 Insider Risk Investigations Report, data theft incidents caused by employees leaving companies increased by 35% in the first half of 2022. The telecommunications company will rely on DTEX’s insider risk management solution to mitigate risks associated with data exfiltration events such as insider fraud, corporate system sabotage, credential misuse, lateral movement, and SIM swapping.

When evaluating insider risk management solutions, the telco identified a critical need to simplify and consolidate its technology stack, while gaining visibility and scalability across more than 100 endpoints, to proactively identify and deter insider threats. After a lengthy evaluation process, it determined that DTEX was the only partner that could combine DLP, UEBA, and UAM into a single solution, while providing superior visibility and customization capabilities.

“Insider risk is a growing concern for organizations in critical infrastructure industries, including telecommunications,” said DTEX President and Co-founder, Mohan Koo. “Mitigating risks associated with malicious and non-malicious insiders requires a holistic insider risk program that puts the human first. DTEX is proud to support this telecommunications company by bringing enterprise-wide visibility and context at scale. Not all insider risks go on to become insider threats. DTEX InTERCEPT will empower this organization to proactively identify and stop insider risks in their tracks before a significant data loss event occurs.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Insider Risk Management solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Risk and Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust Data Loss Prevention (DLP) in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. For more information, please visit: https://www.dtexsystems.com/

About DTEX Systems



As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates DLP, UEBA and UAM in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

