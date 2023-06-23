Nissan Motor Acceptance Company Announces U.S. Leadership Change

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nissan Motor Acceptance Company (NMAC) has made a change to its leadership team with the appointment of Andre Medeiros, to vice president, NMAC Operations.


Currently managing director, Nissan Renault Finance México, Medeiros has been with the company for 10 years, holding various positions across the Sales Finance organization in North America and Europe. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Saint Louis University and an MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

Medeiros replaces Shishir Bhushan, who has been named division general manager, Global Sales Finance, reporting to Rakesh Kochhar, senior vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.

Medeiros will be based in Irving, Texas, and report to Kevin Cullum, president, NMAC.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Ashli Bobo

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

