Nissan Murano, Maxima score top awards in 2023 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Murano tops midsize SUV segment, Maxima wins best overall model

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supporting Nissan’s continued focus on customer satisfaction and commitment to vehicle quality, the 2023 Nissan Murano and Nissan Maxima have both received honors in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality StudySM (IQS).





Murano won the midsize SUV segment for the fourth consecutive year, while Maxima was ranked best in the industry for initial quality.

“We are delighted to be once again recognized by J.D. Power, an industry authority on vehicle quality and dependability,” said James Moss, vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan Americas. “Nissan constantly works to improve its products and services, addressing quality as a companywide focus and building it in at every stage from the planning of new vehicles through development, manufacturing and logistics to sales and aftersales service. We listen to all customer feedback and implement those learnings in measures to improve quality at every touchpoint.”

The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study is a measure of vehicle quality based on responses from purchasers and lessees following the first 90 days of ownership. Drivers are surveyed about 223 potential problems with their vehicle covering nine categories: infotainment; features, controls and displays; exterior; driving assistance; interior; powertrain; seats; driving experience; and climate.

The 2023 Nissan Murano boasts sculpted design, a premium interior and numerous appealing convenience features. A bold look is combined with a powerful 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine delivering an exciting driving experience. Murano also provides added peace of mind with standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360.1

This suite of safety-enhancing technologies includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. Additional standard driver assistance technologies include Intelligent Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Driver Alertness. Class-exclusive Intelligent Around View® Monitor2 (standard on SR and Platinum) provides a 360-degree camera view around the car for assistance when parking3.

Find more information on the 2023 Nissan Murano including specifications, fuel economy, pricing, photos and video, in the full press kit.

The 2023 Nissan Maxima is a stylish, fun-to-drive sedan with a range of standard and available technology that makes every drive more convenient and more connected. Maxima was also named the best-performing model in the industry in the 2021 J.D. Power IQS awards. Like Murano, every Maxima also features standard Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Find more information on the 2023 Nissan Maxima including specifications, fuel economy, pricing, photos and video, in the full press kit.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Nissan Safety Shield technologies can’t prevent all collisions or warn in all situations. See Owner’s Manual for important safety information. Available feature. AutoPacific’s Large Sedan Segmentation. 2023 Nissan Maxima Platinum vs. latest in-market competitors. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturer’s websites. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information.

