PFU America, Inc. Awarded CMAS Contract to Provide Industry-Leading Document Scanners to California Government Organizations

New contract enables PFU America, Inc. to offer Ricoh’s fi, SP and ScanSnap series of document imaging scanners at discounted pricing through authorized partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PFU America, Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and the leader in document scanning solutions, announced today that the company was awarded a contract (contract #3-23-04-1016) from California Multiple Award Schedules (CMAS). Established in 1994, CMAS offers state and local government agencies information technology products, services, and non-IT services at a discounted price. This new contract enables California public agencies, such as state and local municipalities, schools, and law enforcement agencies, to purchase PFU’s industry-leading Ricoh document scanners at competitive pricing.





“We are honored to receive this CMAS contract to deliver our leading document imaging scanners to local government organizations and continue to increase California’s technological innovation,” said Daisuke Kutsuwada, President & CEO of PFU America, Inc. “Through our key channel partners like California Integrated Solutions and Western Integrated Systems, we can now expand the reach of our scanner technology with a streamlined purchasing process to those who can benefit the most.”

“We are delighted that PFU America, Inc., has been awarded this contract, and that our customers now have the ability to source high-quality document scanners in an expedited manner, which supports our mission to improve the productivity of our customers’ knowledge workers,” said Jim Hughes, President of Western Integrated Systems.

As the leading enterprise-quality document imaging scanners provider, PFU America, Inc. will offer Ricoh’s fi, SP, and ScanSnap series to California’s public sector entities under the CMAS contract to enhance their digital transformation, sustainability, and efficiency initiatives. The CMAS contract allows PFU America, Inc. to sell to California government organizations – as well as through authorized partners like California Integrated Solutions and Western Integrated Systems – to help improve the efficiency of their workflows with leading document imaging solutions at more competitive, discounted pricing without going through a complex, time-consuming RFP process.

“We look forward to providing PFU’s industry-leading Ricoh document scanning solutions to our local government customers who are looking to increase productivity and efficiency,” said Jay Kishor, President, California Integrated Solutions.

The Ricoh fi-8000 series offers innovative and industry-first features, such as Clear Image Capture technology to ensure exceptional image quality through precise, crisp images while removing unwanted document watermarks and artifacts, and industry-leading Optical Character Recognition accuracy rates. The scanners also support integration with most leading document management systems to enable organizations to keep their workflows organized in the cloud.

The ScanSnap series enables governments, schools, and remote workers to reduce paper clutter and fast-track digital transformation, turning documents and other paper-based information into actionable digital assets accessible anywhere, anytime. The newest flagship ScanSnap iX1600 scanner is 33% faster than its predecessor and digitizes, organizes, and sends documents to wherever – whenever – with minimal effort, while the incredibly compact ScanSnap iX1300 features an innovative design built to empower users with faster, more convenient, Wi-Fi-enabled scanning in an even smaller operating footprint that enables work in virtually any environment.

For more information about how to purchase Ricoh fi-series, SP series and ScanSnap document scanners from the company’s CMAS-authorized resellers, please visit https://www.pfu-us.ricoh.com/cmas.

About PFU Limited and PFU America, Inc.

Since its founding in 1960, PFU Limited has been headquartered in Ishikawa, Japan and expanding its business globally. In 2022, PFU joined the Ricoh Group. Based on the technologies cultivated through computer development, we provide a total range of IT-related products and services, including hardware such as image scanners and embedded computers, security and document management software and services, IT infrastructure building, and multi-vendor services in partnership with other companies.

PFU America, Inc. is the US-based subsidiary of PFU Limited and is based in Sunnyvale.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

Copyright ©2023 PFU America, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ScanSnap is the registered trademark of PFU Limited. RICOH and the RICOH logo are the registered trademarks of Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Contacts

Kim Ziesemer



[email protected]