Procaps Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Constant Currency Net Revenues Increased 10% Quarter-over-Quarter in 1Q23, and 22% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, With Strong Demand of RX and Softgel Portfolios, Offset by Clinical Specialty Covid Portfolio

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Procaps Group, S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical services company, today announced its 1Q23 financial results.

“We are executing on our value creation initiatives and capturing meaningful savings as we build a solid foundation and transition toward new paths for growth and shareholder value,” said Rubén Minski, CEO of Procaps.

Financial Highlights 1Q23

Net revenues totaled $84 million for 1Q23, impacted mainly by currency devaluation. On a constant currency basis, net revenues increased by 10%.

Gross profit for 1Q23 totaled $46 million, with a 55% gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $9 million, in line with previous year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA reached $11 million in 1Q23, a 22% increase vs. 1Q22.

Management Commentary

“The first quarter of 2023 showed strong signs of recovery after a complex 2022. Although the first quarter is traditionally our weakest quarter, we see already some of the 2022 headwinds starting to subside, which combined with our strong growth in constant currency, is a great indicator about a much improved 2023. We are facing a challenging 2Q23, as the exchange rate presents a drag on our results, and we have a high comparison base from 2Q22, but demand growth is as robust as ever across our Rx products, and our B2B business is receiving new orders that support our belief that we will have a positive second half of the year.

“The first quarter of 2023 was highlighted by the launch of new products and the strong ramp up of new products launched in the last 36 months, with approximately $27 million net sales coming from new products in the first quarter, and the solid demand for our RX portfolio, that helped to offset decreases in our Clinical Specialty Covid Portfolio.

“Our value-creation initiatives to reduce costs, improve margins and near-term profitability has continued to provide savings above and beyond our planned goals. Since the beginning of this year, we have been focused on these initiatives, including SG&A efficiency, R&D and operations optimization, among others. As of March 31st, 2023, total execution of our savings capture rate was approximately 30%. The goal is to achieve up to $15 million of recurring savings to be realized over the next 18 months.

“Looking ahead in 2023, we expect to see continuing challenges and uncertainties, but we believe our aggressive growth plan including new product launches and rollouts, combined with our value-creation initiatives, on the back of a robust and growing base demand, will position us to achieve our near and long-term goals,” concluded Minski.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group, S.A. (“Procaps”) (NASDAQ: PROC) is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies that reach more than 50 countries in all five continents. Procaps has a direct presence in 13 countries in the Americas and more than 5,500 employees working under a sustainable model. Procaps develops, manufactures, and markets over the counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products and prescription pharmaceutical drugs (Rx), nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. For more information, visit www.procapsgroup.com or Procaps Group’s investor relations website investor.procapsgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include projected financial information. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, synergies, prospects, and other aspects of the businesses of Procaps are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to successfully retain or recruits officers, key employees, or directors; (2) effects on Procaps’ public securities’ liquidity and trading; (3) the lack of a market for Procaps’ securities; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Procaps may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (6) the Company’s inability to achieve its cost saving goals and value creating initiatives, (7) our ability to remediate our disclosed material weaknesses within certain time frames, if at all and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Procaps. Accordingly, forward-looking statements, including any projections or analysis, should not be viewed as factual and should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Procaps. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions contemplated or pursued by the Company, the impact of COVID-19 on Procaps’ business, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Procaps may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in Procaps’ annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as Procaps’ other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Our management uses and discloses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, Contribution Margin, and net revenue and other metrics on a constant currency basis, which are non-IFRS financial information to assess our operating performance across periods and for business planning purposes. We believe the presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in our underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how we evaluate our business. These non-IFRS measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and should be viewed as supplemental and in addition to our financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Debt-to- Adjusted EBITDA ratio

We define EBITDA as profit (loss) for the period before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain isolated costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain transaction costs incurred in connection with the business combination (“Business Combination”) with Union Acquisition Corp. II (“Union”), certain listing expenses incurred in connection with the Business Combination, certain costs related to business transformation initiatives, certain foreign currency translation adjustments and certain other finance costs, and other nonrecurring nonoperational or unordinary items as the Company may deem appropriate from time to time. We also report Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue as an additional measure so investors may evaluate our Adjusted EBITDA margins. None of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) or IFRS and are non-IFRS financial measures.

We use EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio for operational and financial decision-making and believe these measures are useful in evaluating our performance because they eliminate certain items that we do not consider indicators of our operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio are also used by many of our investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operational and financial performance across reporting periods. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Net Debt-to- Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides useful information to investors by allowing an understanding of key measures that we use internally for operational decision-making, budgeting, evaluating acquisition targets, and assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to- Adjusted EBITDA ratio are not recognized terms under IFRS and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities, or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Because non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It, therefore, may not be possible to compare our use of these non-IFRS financial measures with those used by other companies.

Use of Constant Currency

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of certain financial metrics and results on a constant currency basis in addition to the IFRS reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information is non-IFRS financial information that compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We use results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We currently present net revenue, Contribution Margin and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. We calculate constant currency by calculating three month-end period for the three months ended March 31, 2023 using prior-period (three months ended March 31, 2022) foreign currency exchange rates. The functional foreign currencies for the primary regional markets where we operate, such as the Colombian Peso and the Brazilian Real, were adjusted on a constant currency basis at the exchange rates of COP $3,913.49 per U.S. $1.00 and R$5.229,90 per U.S. $1.00, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. We generally refer to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with IFRS. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with IFRS.