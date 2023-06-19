Railtown Technologies Inc. Announces Increase to LIFE Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (“Railtown” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that, due to investor demand, the Company is increasing the maximum number of units of the Company (each, a “Unit“) issuable in connection with its previously-disclosed non-brokered private placement from 10,000,000 to 13,333,333, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the “Offering“). The $0.15 issue price of the Units and the $1,200,000 minimum size of the Offering are unchanged.

Each Unit will still consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share“) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will still entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the “LIFE Exemption“). Any securities issuable under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with up to $1,100,000 of the Offering (increased from $300,000), the Company may pay eligible finders (each, a “Finder“) a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from purchasers introduced by such Finders and/or issue to such Finders that number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (each, a “Finder’s Warrant“) equal to 8% of the number of Units sold to purchasers introduced by such Finders. Each Finder’s Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. In addition, the Company may pay a flat referral fee to certain Finders.

Both the Warrants and the Finder’s Warrants will be subject to acceleration such that if, during a period of 10 consecutive trading days prior to their respective expiry dates, the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs, exceeds $0.50 for each of those 10 consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants and the Finder’s Warrants that the securities will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Any Warrants or Finder’s Warrants which remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Railtown’s profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, the Company has filed an amended and restated version of the offering document that reflects the increased size of the Offering and provides information supplemental to the original offering document dated June 7, 2023. Prospective purchasers should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

None of the securities referenced in this news release have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown is a Generative AI company providing AI solutions for software development. The Company is automating the role of software engineers with its AI Co-Pilot. The AI Co-Pilot is an AI powered assistant that can take on all of the mundane and repetitive tasks that take up most of a developer’s time. The AI Co-Pilot will drive down costs and improve the productivity of the engineers, while improving the stability, reliability, and security of the resulting software.

