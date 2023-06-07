Red House Named a 2023 Top US B2B Marketing Agency

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#abm–Red House, an award-winning marketing firm celebrating its 22nd year, has been named a top agency by B2B Marketing in their recently released “The B2B Marketing US Agencies Benchmarking Report 2023.”

The report recognizes the top B2B agencies based on capabilities, financial performance and employee headcount, and serves as a comprehensive guide for B2B marketers who are evaluating the agency landscape and potential partners.

The agency credits twenty plus years of results, driven by strategy that encompasses marketing, technology and clients’ unique sales goals, as the primary reason leading brands choose the firm. “As marketing has shifted and changed, so have we. And it’s this attitude of adaptation and adoption that continues to give us the edge,” said Dan Hansen, a senior partner with the firm.

The benchmarking report also includes an article by Red House, which explores the significance and role of artificial intelligence (AI) for B2B marketers who want to thrive in today’s digital-first world. The article, “The partnership of artificial and human intelligence in B2B Marketing” may be accessed at https://redhouseb2b.com/the-partnership-of-artificial-and-human-intelligence-in-B2B-marketing/.

About B2B Marketing

B2B Marketing is the number one, go to resource for B2B marketers globally, delivering insight, guidance and inspiration on the topics that matter to customers and prospects right now. With more than 300,000 subscribers and followers, they deliver insight, guidance and inspiration on the topics that matter to your customers and prospects. To learn more, visit B2BMarketing.net or download a copy of the report here.

ABOUT RED HOUSE

Red House B2B Marketing helps clients achieve their goals through strategic, data-driven marketing programs that drive profitable results. The agency is a full-service firm offering integrated solutions like account-based marketing, content and digital marketing, and services such as analytics, automation, creative and website development. To learn more, visit www.redhouseb2b.com.

