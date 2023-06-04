Reigniting the Cancer Moonshot: Massive Bio Joins CancerX as Founding Member to Accelerate Innovation and AI Implementation in Cancer Care

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massive Bio, a globally recognized leader in the oncology space, has proudly announced its appointment as a founding member of CancerX, a groundbreaking initiative endorsed by The White House. This appointment situates Massive Bio at the forefront of a national public-private partnership aiming to revolutionize the fight against cancer. Spearheaded by the rejuvenated Cancer Moonshot initiative, CancerX is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), bringing together diverse stakeholders to foster greater equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research.





As cancer continues to pose a significant global challenge, Massive Bio stands committed to mitigating this scourge. Selin Kurnaz PhD, Co-Founder, and CEO of Massive Bio echoed the firm’s unwavering dedication to connecting cancer patients with clinical trials, regardless of their location or financial circumstances. “Massive Bio is proud to be part of this transformative journey. Being chosen as a founding member of CancerX confirms our dedication to advancing precision oncology and democratizing access to groundbreaking cancer treatments. We aim to bridge the divide between cancer patients and the world of clinical trials, inspiring a movement that boosts clinical trial enrollment rates to 20% in the United States,” stated Dr. Kurnaz.

Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, Co-Founder, and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio emphasized the vital role of clinical trials in the quest for improved cancer treatments. He noted, “All therapeutic innovations in oncology have emerged thanks to clinical trials. Yet, most patients don’t have access to them. We aim to change that.” Dr. Loaiza-Bonilla highlighted the firm’s commitment to provide all cancer patients with equal access to cutting-edge treatments and emerging clinical trials, irrespective of their location or financial capability.

Santosh Mohan, Vice President, Digital, Moffitt Cancer Center emphasized, CancerX is a collaborative platform fostering innovation and collaboration in the fight against cancer. He noted, “Beating cancer demands bold innovation and deliberate collaboration. CancerX is creating a dynamic ecosystem where ideas can flourish, expertise and resources can be shared, and innovative solutions can be rapidly developed and equitably deployed in the fight against cancer. As a co-host, we take immense pride in the diverse and inclusive community of pioneers coming together as members, all driven by a shared commitment to advancing the goals of the Cancer Moonshot. Together, we will advance the frontiers of cancer research and treatment through digital innovation, while striving to reduce the incidence and burden of cancer for all people.”

Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and co-host of CancerX, expressed her excitement about the new collaboration. She said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Massive Bio in the CancerX initiative. In our digital age, it’s crucial that we leverage the power of AI and technology to drive innovative solutions for cancer care. Our partnership will foster greater equity in clinical trial access, ultimately bringing us closer to our shared vision of personalized, patient-centric healthcare.”

As a trailblazer in the application of artificial intelligence in oncology, Massive Bio’s involvement in CancerX symbolizes a significant leap towards combining the best resources from public and private sectors to expedite innovation in the fight against cancer. The alliance showcases the power of public-private partnerships in leveraging technology to advance precision oncology, clinical trials, and cancer research, thereby transforming the future of oncology and setting a new precedent for the role of AI in combating cancer.

About CancerX:

CancerX is a public-private partnership announced by The White House as a national accelerator designed to boost innovation in the fight against cancer as part of the reignited Cancer Moonshot. The initiative is co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) and aims to convene diverse stakeholders necessary to enhance the fight against cancer. CancerX is primarily focused on advancing digital innovation to improve equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research.

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio is at the forefront of empowering cancer patients to discover their optimal treatment options. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over three dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries.

We invite you to join us at ASCO 2023 to experience firsthand Massive Bio’s revolutionary strides in personalized oncology solutions.

For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.

Contacts

Media: Carla English, [email protected]

Media:



Erkan Terzi



Chief Marketing Officer



+1 844 627 7246



[email protected]