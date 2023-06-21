Rubicon VLS and Logility Turbocharge Network Design and Optimization for Stellantis

The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform increases agility and sustainability for Stellantis

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logility, Inc., a leader in prescriptive supply chain planning solutions, is pleased to announce Rubicon VLS was recently awarded responsibility for the network design and optimization of Stellantis LLC’s finished vehicle network in North America. Rubicon VLS is a tech-enabled third-party logistics subsidiary of ICL, Inc.; a partner of Logility.

Using the Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform, a web-native Network Optimization solution, the Rubicon VLS team will identify opportunities to improve reliability, increase consistency and drive efficiency throughout the Stellantis outbound supply chain. Stellantis is a Fortune 500 company and international conglomerate of 14 automotive brands that include Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, and many others.

“Logility’s Network Optimization tool will allow our team to leverage their deep knowledge of the Stellantis network to quickly analyse and find the most optimal routes and transport modes,” said Josh DelCorvo, Director of Rubicon VLS. “Using this data, we will support the Stellantis procurement team in the carrier selection process and provide the data analytics necessary to model and proactively address continued refinements within the network. This helps us achieve our ultimate goal, which is getting product to the dealer and customers faster and more efficiently.”

With the increased rate of disruption in the finished vehicles supply chain including port blockages, supply constraints, dynamic transportation pricing, and shifting customer demand patterns, the need for an on-demand and responsive Network Optimization solutions like Logility’s has increased. Stellantis currently ships over two million vehicles a year, requiring an optimized network that allows them to respond quickly to disruptions and minimize their carbon footprint. Stellantis has committed to reducing its carbon emissions by half by 2030. Logility’s latest release to its cloud-based (SaaS) Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform includes the ability to help optimize your network design for CO2 emissions—leading to better risk aversion and ESG management.

“Logility is a proud channel partner of ICL, Inc. and their commitment to bringing modern supply chain solutions to their clients,” said Allan Dow, President of Logility. “Helping clients achieve their business and sustainability goals is a core purpose at Logility, and we are committed to helping Stellantis realize new value across their supply chain.”

About ICL and Rubicon VLS

ICL sets the benchmark in cloud-based product supply chain visibility and invoice auditing solutions. ICL’s Vehicle Logistics Management System (VLMS) offers seamless integration with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and their logistics providers for end-to-end visibility, from production to dealer.

Rubicon VLS is a leading third-party logistics provider focusing on finished automotive transportation. Using ICL’s award-winning Vehicle Logistics Management Solution (VLMS), Rubicon is the most data-driven 3PL/4PL optimized for OEMs with complex, dynamic outbound networks. Learn more about ICL’s products and services: www.iclsystems.com

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers prescriptive demand, inventory, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform provides an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our engineered approach drives team alignment for over 800 customers in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes that assure demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at logility.com.

