Seneca Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Cuong Do to its Board of Directors

Cuong Do, MBA, is President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVie Inc. and has over two decades serving the industry as a senior strategy officer in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seneca Therapeutics, Inc. (STI), today announced the appointment of Cuong Do, MBA to its Board of Directors.

“Cuong has successfully financed and led several life science biotech companies across a range of therapeutic areas, and we are extremely excited to welcome him to our Board,” said James Hussey, Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Therapeutics, Inc. “Cuong’s extensive executive leadership experience, together with his strategic expertise, will help guide us as we advance our neuroendocrine neoplasm (NEN) cancer programs towards late-stage trials. He will also work to deepen our relationships with leading biopharmaceutical companies. His background is extremely complementary with those of our leadership team and is strategically aligned with the long-term R&D goals of the company. I look forward to working together.”

Mr. Do added, “The opportunity to join Seneca Therapeutics at this crucial stage in the Company’s evolution is compelling. Clinical data has already demonstrated SVV-001’s ability to provide significant patient benefit in many cancer indications. SVV-001’s potential to synergize with checkpoint inhibition and drive objective responses in NEN is especially exciting.”

“Seneca Therapeutics’ upcoming clinical trial in patients with NEN cancer will provide valuable opportunities to accelerate SVV-001’s path towards registration in these indications. I am excited to welcome Cuong’s insights to company management and the Board as we work towards these potential catalysts and prepare for anticipated growth,” said Chief Scientific Officer and President of Seneca Therapeutics, Paul Hallenbeck, PhD.

Mr. Do joins STI’s Board with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BioVie where he leads a team focused on the development of treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease. Prior to his appointment with BioVie, Mr. Do was President of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Global Strategy Group where he helped set the strategic direction for Samsung’s diverse business portfolio. He was previously the Chief Strategy Officer for Merck and Company, a leading US pharmaceuticals company. Mr. Do is a former senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 17 years helping to build the health care, high tech and corporate finance practices. He holds a BA from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About Seneca Therapeutics

Seneca Therapeutics was founded to capitalize on the profound tumor specificity of SVV and further the development of SVV-001 in several upcoming clinical trials and the creation and testing of armed derivatives selectively expressing gene product(s) that are inserted into the genome of SVV-001 that create additional anti-tumor effects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development of Seneca Therapeutics products, the potential benefits and attributes of those products, and the company’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Seneca Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts

Paul Hallenbeck



CSO and President



[email protected]

James Hussey



CEO



[email protected]

www.senecatherapeutics.com