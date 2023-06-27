Sosei Heptares Provides Update on Lotiglipron Development

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 27 June 2023 – Sosei Group Corporation (“the Company”; TSE: 4565) notes the decision by its partner Pfizer to prioritize the development of clinical-stage GLP-1 receptor agonist candidate danuglipron for the treatment of diabetes and obesity and as a result has discontinued the development of lotiglipron – see Pfizer press announcement here. Both novel and orally available candidates were being advanced by Pfizer in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Lotiglipron was discovered and developed by Pfizer during a multi-target research collaboration in which Pfizer had access to Sosei Heptares proprietary StaR® technology.

Sosei Heptares will explore next steps with Pfizer for the future development of lotiglipron, as the Company has done previously with other partners in similar situations.

Chris Cargill, President & CEO of Sosei Heptares, commented: “Pfizer has generated a considerable amount of clinical data on the safety and efficacy of lotiglipron but we respect its decision to prioritize danuglipron. We intend to work with Pfizer to understand the scientific and clinical data, and potentially assess alternative paths forward for the program. Separately, we remain highly active in this important therapeutic area, and in December 2022 entered a new multi-target collaboration with another global biopharma company to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate novel GPCR targets associated with diabetes and metabolic diseases.”

Sosei Heptares has not contributed to the costs of clinical development for lotiglipron. The Company’s immediate assessment of the impact of the discontinuation is that it should not have a material impact on full year 2023 financial results. Should any impacts or other matters that require an announcement be identified, the Company will announce such matters promptly.

About Sosei Heptares

Sosei Heptares’ mission is to make life­changing medicines using world­leading science and our vision is to become one of Japan’s global biopharmaceutical champions.

We are a science and technology­led company focused on the discovery and early development of new medicines originating from our proprietary GPCR­targeted StaR® technology and structure-based drug design platform. We are advancing a broad and deep pipeline of novel medicines across multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, and inflammatory diseases.

We have established partnerships with some of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies and multiple emerging technology companies, including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Genentech (Roche), GSK, Kallyope, Lilly, Neurocrine Biosciences, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda and Verily.

Sosei Heptares is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan with corporate and R&D facilities in Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit https://soseiheptares.com/

LinkedIn: @soseiheptaresco | Twitter: @soseiheptaresco | YouTube: @soseiheptaresco

