SPR Therapeutics Named a Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SPR Therapeutics has been selected as a Top Workplaces honoree for the second year in a row by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The Top Workplaces awards highlight companies based on employee feedback on a set of 15 culture driving factors that are deemed critical of the success of an organization.

Of over 300 plus participating organizations, SPR was selected as the second-place winner in the mid-size company category, driven entirely by employee responses. Key factors that go into evaluating entries in the program include culture themes (alignment, connection, coaching and support, performance) along with measurement of employee engagement, confidence in leadership, and feeling valued.

In addition to the overall corporate award, Founder, President and CEO Maria Bennett was presented with a Leadership Award as part of the Top Workplaces program. Leadership Award recipients are selected based on standout scores from employees expressing exceptionally high confidence in the leader of the organization.

SPR Therapeutics is a private medical device company focused on improving the quality of life for patients struggling with acute or chronic pain. The company has grown exponentially in the last two years driven by the continued adoption of the SPRINT® PNS System by physicians throughout the United States.

“Since founding SPR, one of the essential areas of focus for us has been building and maintaining a culture of innovation, integrity, and respect,” said Maria Bennett, President and CEO at SPR Therapeutics. “To receive this award while maintaining the strength of engagement with our employees during a period of such tremendous growth is a testament to our entire organization. We are all very proud of the impact our company is having on patients living with pain, and I am thankful to our team for the passion they bring, enabling SPR to live out our mission each day.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

SPR Contacts:

Michelle McDonald

Vice President – Marketing

[email protected]

844.378.9108