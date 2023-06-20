TANAKA Precious Metals to Exhibit at SEMICON China 2023 International Semiconductor Exhibition to be Held in Shanghai, China

TOKYO, Jun 20, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which develops the manufacturing business of TANAKA Precious Metals, announced that it will exhibit at SEMICON China 2023, an international semiconductor exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China on June 29 to July 1, 2023. At this exhibition, we will exhibit panels showing precious metal products related to semiconductors – such as various types of plating solutions, bonding wires, and precious metal pastes – for which demand is expected to continue to grow in China’s semiconductor market. We will also be exhibiting for the first time TK-FS, a new alloy for probe pins that was announced in April 2023.

Conceptual image of exhibition booth

For plating solutions, which have high demand in China, TANAKA Precious Metals contributes to the manufacturing of compound semiconductors by providing the environmentally friendly non-cyanide gold plating process instead of the cyanide gold plating process. In the past, products imported from Japan were offered in China, but now, the same products can be produced and supplied locally by group company Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Limited using precious metal materials from China.

In addition, TK-FS – which is being exhibited for the first time – is a product that allows the same material to be used in a wide range of probe pins for semiconductor test equipment. With the spread of the IoT today, semiconductors are becoming necessary not only in electronic devices but also in a broad range of fields, such as automobiles and home appliances. In particular, the demand for power semiconductors is expected to grow.

TANAKA Precious Metals engages in business globally as a manufacturer specializing in precious metals and, above all, boasts the world’s highest market shares for bonding wires. In China, TANAKA Precious Metals has earned trust as a precious metal professional group by supplying products of high reliability that were made in Japan.

TANAKA Precious Metals aims to contribute toward the growth of China’s semiconductor market – which is expected to continue to expand in the future – by continuing the technological development of precious metal materials for semiconductor devices.

SEMICON China 2023 Exhibition Outline

– Exhibition Title: SEMICON China 2023

– Dates: Thursday, June 29-Saturday, July 1, 2023, 9:00-17:00 *China local time (until 16:00 on July 1)

– Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Suzhou, China)

– Official Site: https://www.semiconchina.org/ *Only English and simplified Chinese sites are available

– Exhibitor: TANAKA Kikinzoku International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (A TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. overseas office) and Metalor Technologies (Suzhou) Limited.

– Booth Number: E2152

– Main Products Shown on Panels: Products for semiconductors, such as various types of plating solutions, TK-FS, bonding wires, and precious metal pastes

Product Name: Various types of plating solutions

Outline: Various types of plating solutions are offered according to the application, including the MICROFAB series of non-cyanide gold plating processes excellent for fine pattern formation on wafers, the PRECIOUSFAB series of corrosion-resistant platinum plating solutions, and the GALVANOMEISTER gold-tin alloy plating which can be expected to reduce costs as a replacement for lead-free solder. For equipment, panels will introduce the RAD-Plater experimental equipment and the fully automated POSFER.

Product Name: TK-FS

Outline: This is a material that can be used in a wide range of types of probe pins besides pogo-pin types, such as cantilever-type or vertical-type for wafer testing (pre-processing) probe cards. With three unique attributes – a Vickers hardness of at least 500, specific resistance of at most 7.0 micro ohm-cm, and durability that can withstand 10 or more times of repeated bending – this material can be used in various types of probe pins.

Product Name: Bonding wires

Outline: These are precious metal products essential for electrically connecting electronic components – such as integrated circuits, transistors, semiconductors, and printed circuit boards – used in electronic devices. The full lineup will be introduced at this exhibition, centering on gold bonding wires for flash memory and aluminum wires, ribbons, etc. for power devices.

Product Name: Precious metal pastes

Outline: Precious metal pastes, powders, and conductive adhesives are widely used in various applications, such as circuitry and semiconductor die bonding. In particular, due to the rising demand for pastes with high thermal cooling in the markets for lead-free products, automotive power devices, and optical devices for LEDs, the lineup of various silver pastes will be introduced.

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees: 2,429 (including overseas subsidiaries) (March 31, 2022)

Sales: 389,646,820,000 yen* (FY2021)

Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

* Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from FY2021, the net amount is given for the net sales of some transactions.

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the Group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, were 787.7 billion yen.*

*From the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of sales for some transactions are indicated as net values due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.

Global industrial business website

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/

Product inquiries

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/

Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/

This press release in PDF: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20230620_EN.pdf

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com