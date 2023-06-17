TechTarget Wins 25 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE)

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it won 25 National and New England Region digital awards from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). TechTarget was one of the major online technology media winners at this year’s regional and national award announcement ceremonies in late May.

Overall, TechTarget won 7 Gold awards, 10 Silver awards and 8 Bronze awards this year:

National (7)

Gold

TechTarget Data Center™ – Web How-to Article

Silver

Bronze

New England Region (18)

Gold

Silver

Bronze

TechTarget CIO – Data Journalism

TechTarget CIO – Online Single Topic Coverage by a Team

TechTarget CIO – Web Microsite/Special Section (Non-Trade Show/Conference)

TechTarget Security – Web How-to Article

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press. The annual ASBPE Regional and National Awards honor the hard work and commitment to excellence by trade publication editors and graphic designers. This latest recognition adds to the 300+ awards TechTarget has received for business and editorial merit and reflects the Company’s ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

“We are proud to again be recognized by ASBPE,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “These awards are the most prestigious honors in our industry and the results are a reflection of the resources and commitment TechTarget continues to dedicate to producing the highest quality editorial year after year.”

“As the technology market rapidly evolves, our writers and editors are continually focused on producing the informative content that buying teams need to make better purchase decisions,” said Rebecca Kitchens, President, TechTarget. “It is this content that creates the decision-making context our members find so useful. And it allows TechTarget to attract, engage and capture the intent of the most qualified, active enterprise technology buyers across the Web. Enterprise technology sales and marketing teams leverage this proprietary intent data to accelerate business outcomes.”

With actionable insights unduplicated anywhere else in the market, TechTarget offers enterprise technology vendors an extraordinarily accurate proprietary lens into the behaviors of its 30+ million opt-in members across 150 enterprise technology-specific websites and 1,100+ webinar channels. Together, the data and the capabilities enable GTM teams to better engage target accounts, verify, prioritize and convert existing buyers’ journeys, and both create and accelerate, net-new opportunities before an organized journey has even begun.

To learn more about the award-winning editorial that drives TechTarget’s powerful audiences and market-leading insights, visit TechTarget.com/Editorial.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

