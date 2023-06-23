TechTarget Wins Two 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards for Marketing and Sales Excellence

Priority Engine, the Company’s leading purchase intent insight platform, recognized for quality and innovation for 6th straight year





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its Priority Engine™ platform won (2) 2023 SIIA CODiE™ Awards in the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution categories. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine previously won the Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution award in 2019 and 2021 and has been named a CODiE finalist or winner in the category for 6 consecutive years. This is the Company’s first award in the Best Marketing Solution category.

TechTarget’s Priority Engine, the industry’s only opt-in, Prospect-Level IntentTM intelligence platform, gives technology sales and marketing professionals direct access to the most active accounts and prospects researching technologies that their companies provide.

Recently named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023, TechTarget’s proprietary purchase intent data is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are available because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning thousands of unique IT topics across TechTarget’s network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites. Because our content is built to aid decision-making during buyer’s journeys, our data enables client marketing and sales teams to precisely target the right people in active buying centers in the most relevant context possible. Our customer success is further bolstered by our robust suite of marketing, sales engagement and go-to-market services.

“We are very proud to again be recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards for our leadership in sales and marketing,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “In today’s challenging macro environment, our clients need the right tools and accurate data to identify and pursue opportunities quickly. We provide modern sellers & marketers with precision intent data and services to engage buyers, and the actionable insights to convert opportunities to real pipeline.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing product excellence for nearly 40 years and are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. More than 50 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as Workday, NETSCOUT, HCLTech, Wolters Kluwer and more.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best!”

For more information about Priority Engine, visit TechTarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2023 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine and Prospect-Level Intent are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Garrett Mann



Senior Director of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



[email protected]