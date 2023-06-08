The Toro Company Names Joanna M. Totsky Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC), a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, today announced that Joanna M. Totsky will join the company as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 19, 2023. She comes to TTC from Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPS), a global supplier to automotive and industrial companies, where she most recently served as senior vice president, chief legal and transformation officer and secretary. Totsky succeeds Amy E. Dahl, who was recently named vice president, international with responsibility for leading and refining global enterprise strategies across TTC’s businesses.





“As we continue to advance our strategic business priorities and navigate the complexities of our evolving markets, we are excited to add someone of Joanna’s caliber to our organization,” said Richard M. Olson, chairman and chief executive officer. “Joanna is a highly regarded leader with broad legal experience and a proven track record of driving growth and operational transformation. With an impressive 25-year career in the automotive and automotive finance industries, she will be instrumental in our continued success serving our stakeholders and customers well. I look forward to working with her and welcoming her to TTC’s enterprise leadership team.”

“Additionally, I would like to thank Amy for her many contributions as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. During her tenure, she provided exceptional leadership and counsel through the complexities associated with the global pandemic, significant enterprise-shaping acquisitions and new autonomous technology platforms, all of which have been key to our continued growth and success.”

At Cooper-Standard Holdings, Totsky was a member of the leadership team and was actively involved in key strategic and operational priorities, and was responsible for leading the global legal and compliance functions. Prior to joining Cooper-Standard Holdings, she held roles of increasing responsibility at the Ford Motor Company during her 16-year tenure. There she developed deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) compliance, corporate social responsibility, and enterprise risk management.

Totsky serves as a board member for Inforum, a Michigan-based organization that advocates for women in business to increase opportunities and promote diversity, and is a board member for the Association of Corporate Counsel, a global bar association that focuses on in-house legal counsel. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from St. Mary’s College in Detroit, and earned her Juris Doctor from Wayne State University Law School in Detroit.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With net sales of $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, Spartan Mowers, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Trencor, Pope, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Radius HDD, Perrot, Hayter, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, and Lawn-Boy. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Jeremy Steffan



Director, Investor Relations



(952) 887-7962, [email protected]

Media Relations

Branden Happel



Senior Manager, Public Relations



(952) 887-8930, [email protected]