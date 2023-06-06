Traumatic Miscarriage Precedes Birth of Baby Girl to Michelle Tang, Co-Founder & CEO of IMA ART Fertility

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Jun 6, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Michelle’s traumatic miscarriage and failed IVF treatment in Hong Kong inadvertently prepared her for leading IMA ART Fertility Beverly Hills. The Hong Kong experience honed Michelle’s listening skills and to speak to clients with compassion and empathy.

Michelle and her husband were among the estimated 15% of couples who experience infertility. For several years, the couple tried to conceive naturally, ultimately turning to a disappointing Hong Kong IVF cycle. During their journey to parenthood, Michelle suffered a miscarriage, loss of a frozen embryo at a clinic in Hong Kong, and a failed embryo implantation. Her first-hand experience in Hong Kong demonstrated the decisive difference in reproductive healthcare standards between Hong Kong and California.

After the miscarriage, Michelle courageously turned adversity to strength, channelling her deep feelings of personal loss into connecting with, and helping others, through their own IVF and Surrogacy journeys. After arriving in Beverly Hills, Michelle sought the help of well known & highly respected Dr Thais Aliabadi. Within a few months of the first consultation, Michelle tested positive for pregnancy.

Dr Aliabadi provided experienced, skilled and compassionate obstetric care during Michelle’s pregnancy and delivery. Miranda Ripper, Certified Registered Nurse Specialist in Labor & Delivery – a private nurse working along side Dr. Aliabadi – met Michelle and her husband at check-in and remained by her side through labor and delivery. Miranda’s 25 years of clinical expertise in nursing, helped educate, guide, and support Michelle through labor and Dylan’s birth.

The CDC’s definition of infertility is not being able to get pregnant after 12 months of unprotected sex. Because fertility in women is known to decline steadily with age, some providers evaluate and treat women aged 35 years or older after 6 months of unprotected sex. In the United States, among heterosexual women aged 15 to 49 years with no prior births, about 1 in 5 (19%) are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying (infertility). Also, about 1 in 4 (26%) women in this group have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term (impaired fecundity).

IMA ART understands the process preceding the decision to ultimately seek professional fertility assistance needs time and patience. Michelle knows how stressful & physically draining infertility treatments can be. Patients receive personal treatment protocols addressing their unique needs. The company provides their clients with access to a privately curated network of world-class fertility specialists, reproductive lawyers, psychological assistance and exceptional concierge services. California IVF success rates make it the fertility capital of the world.

About the Company: IMA ART is a high-value bespoke professional advisory service providing luxury fertility & surrogacy concierge and solutions in Beverly Hills. The company offers an exclusive suite of discreet fertility options geared towards busy high net worth individuals. Learn more at www.imaartfertility.com.

