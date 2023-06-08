Triastek Honored with 2023 Healthcare Application Award at the TCT Awards Ceremony – Triastek’s Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing technology voted best 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector

Nanjing, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Triastek, Inc. (“Triastek”), a global healthcare company developing medicines with proprietary, pioneering 3D printing technology, today announced they have won the 2023 TCT Award for Best 3D Printed Technology in Healthcare, making it the first pharmaceutical company winning this award. There were 140 entries across the globe submitted for the awards. Over 200 people attended the awards ceremony in Birmingham, UK.

TCT Healthcare Application Award for Best 3D Printed Technology in Healthcare

TCT Awards provide recognition for innovators whose ideas help propel advancement of Additive Manufacturing. The TCT Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding innovations and applications of 3D printing and Additive Manufacturing technologies from across the globe. Launched in 2017, the awards celebrate the innovative hardware, software, materials and post-processing technologies that have been developed over the past year. Additionally commended are the incredible applications of these technologies across industry verticals including aerospace, defense, automotive, rail, consumer products, industrial products, healthcare, and the creative industries. Entries are judged by over twenty independent industry experts using a robust set of judging criteria.

The European Pharmaceutical Manufacturer commented Triastek in its May/June issue’s cover story, “The implications of Triastek’s technology, laced with the company’s ambitious vision, could potentially bring to light a technological shift that has been promised for a number of years. This shift promises not just enhancements to production efficiency, but also provides fresh solutions to complex drug delivery conundrums.”

One of the TCT Awards’ expert judging panel noted, “It is great to see this concept coming to fruition as it has been talked about for many years. The productivity of this process along with the use of FDA-approved materials is very impressive.”

“We are proud to be recognized among some of the most prominent companies with innovative 3D printing solutions for our Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing technology, which we believe has the potential to transform the pharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Senping Cheng, founder and CEO of Triastek.” We thank TCT for honoring Triastek with this prestigious award. Our commitment to innovative endeavors remains steadfast as we strive to advance the industry towards digital product development and intelligent manufacturing.”

About Triastek

Triastek, Inc. is a global healthcare company, developing medicines with proprietary, pioneering 3D printing technology. Triastek is dedicated to revolutionizing the delivery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products by unlocking the next generation of medicine through the use of 3D printing technology. Its state-of-the-art technology, called Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®), facilitates the development of medicines with complex structures to enable controlled and precise release of treatments. Since 2021, three products independently developed by Triastek, T19, T20 and T21, have successfully obtained clinical trial approval (IND) from the US FDA.

About Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®)

Melt Extrusion Deposition (MED®) 3D printing is an additive manufacturing, end-to-end technology that continuously converts powder feedstocks into softened/molten states followed by precise layer-by-layer deposition to produce objects with well-designed geometric structures. This optimized product design helps control when, where and how much medicine is released in the gastrointestinal tract, ensuring a more targeted and efficacious drug delivery. MED® technology can be used to design and develop new chemical entities (NCE) as well as highly differentiated lifecycle management products for unmet medical and clinical needs.

About TCT Group

Rapid News Publications Ltd, the owner of the TCT Group, has been a leading authority in additive manufacturing, 3D printing, design and engineering technology for 30 years. The organization hosts live events and has an all-encompassing media portfolio that delivers business critical intelligence, connecting the additive community across Europe, North America and Asia. By focusing on cutting-edge applications, expert analysis and commentary, TCT Group helps designers, engineers and buyers evaluate, adopt and optimise their additive requirements. The company’s mission goes beyond simply raising awareness; it is focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology to increase utilisation at all stages of design, engineering and manufacturing.