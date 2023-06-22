University of Phoenix Announces Agreement With Northeastern Junior College

Academic agreement supports pathways for students from community college to higher degrees at the University

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce a new academic agreement with Northeastern Junior College that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement, called a 3+1 Transfer Pathway Program, allows Northeastern Junior College students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and as little as one year to complete their bachelor’s degree at University of Phoenix. Under the agreement, students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students only need to complete 33 credits to graduate.

“Our agreement with Northeastern Junior College reflects our continued commitment to providing college students around the country opportunities to save time and money while pursuing a career-relevant degree,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “Our Transfer Pathway Program not only supports students looking to complete their degree, but it also facilitates a skilled pool of graduates ready to work in today’s marketplace. We are pleased to work with Northeastern to offer students a seamless transition between our institutions and we look forward to serving even more students together.”

University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time in five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Students can also access concurrent enrollment for specific degree programs including a Bachelor of Science in Management, Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

Director of Community College Strategy for University of Phoenix, Kellie Stubblefield, says the agreement with Northeastern Junior College fills an important function for both students and employers. “In rural areas like the mountain west, employers need a resident talent pipeline ready to work and equipped with meaningful skills,” Stubblefield shares. “Programs like this support a talent pipeline by offering students skills-aligned courses and simultaneously allowing students to remain in-state while completing their degree.”

“We see this as a phenomenal opportunity for our students to continue their studies at Northeastern with a clearly defined path toward a University of Phoenix bachelor’s degree,” shares President of Northeastern Junior College, Mike White. “This is an efficient and economical way for students to increase their education and marketability in an environment that promotes their ability to thrive.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students at community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. National testing programs, evaluation of military service, and Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) are non-traditional credit transfer options that give students the chance to identify credits based on skills gained from work and life. On average, University of Phoenix students save $11,000 and shave one year off their undergraduate degree with eligible transfer credits and relevant work experience.

University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S. Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save $144 on every 3-credit course at the University and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. Students entering the 3 + 1 Pathway will have tuition and fees waived for their first course. Community college employees entering the program for a bachelor’s or master’s degree will take five classes and the sixth class is free, and two resource fees per year will be waived; for those entering doctoral programs, all resource fees are waived.

Learn more here about the community college transfer rate.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Northeastern Junior College

Northeastern Junior College was founded in 1941 in Sterling, Colorado. Northeastern is a residential Liberal Arts and Agriculture based college with extensive Career and Technical Education programs. Northeastern takes pride in offering a wide array of student services, including residence life and student housing options, athletics, and performing arts to create an immersive college experience. With practical hands-on instruction lead by predominately full-time faculty who also serve as advisors to offer a supportive learning environment by instilling knowledge, advancing skills, and providing opportunities for educational transfer and to enter the workforce successfully. For more information, visit www.njc.edu.

Contacts

Michele Mitchum



University of Phoenix



[email protected]