VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: May 31, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
May 31, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: June 7, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,896,600

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each

 161,012,263  

Double voting rights granted on 7,355 ordinary shares

 

Conversion of 549,632 free ordinary shares into ordinary shares

 

Transfer of 10 shares with double voting rights into bearer form

 

Sale of 500,000 shares with double voting rights

 

 Between May 3 & May 31, 2023

 

May 10, 2023

 

May 12, 2023

 

Between May 25 & May 30, 2023

 

 160,887,941

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

