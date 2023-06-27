Verona Pharma Submits New Drug Application to US FDA for Ensifentrine for the Maintenance Treatment of COPD

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for approval of ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”).

Ensifentrine is a selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 combining bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. If approved, it is expected to be the first novel mechanism available for the treatment of COPD in over 10 years.

“Millions of symptomatic COPD patients in the US are in urgent need of new treatment options,” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Verona Pharma. “The NDA submission for ensifentrine is a significant milestone towards our goal of bringing this potential first-in-class therapy to COPD patients and we look forward to working with the FDA during their review.”

The NDA contains data from the positive Phase 3 ENHANCE studies and other ensifentrine clinical studies including data from approximately 3,000 subjects.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first non-steroidal therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in both ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2 trials demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine substantially reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations in pooled analysis from ENHANCE-1 and ENHANCE-2. In the second quarter of 2023, Verona Pharma submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of patients with COPD. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine have been evaluated in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

