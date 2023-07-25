Adaptive Research Appoints Kristin Andruska, MD, PhD as Senior Medical Director and Clinical Neuroscience & Scientific Research Director

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Research, an organization committed to democratizing clinical trials by providing full-service support to trial investigators in community settings, is pleased to announce Kristin Andruska, MD, PhD has been appointed Senior Medical Director of Clinical Neuroscience and Scientific Research Director. Dr. Andruska will be pivotal in offering expert medical and clinical support for upcoming & ongoing trials at Adaptive Research, particularly those in movement disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

“The growth of Adaptive Research is not just about expanding our team, but also about deepening our expertise,” said Deepak Behera, MD, President and CEO. “With Kristin’s comprehensive experience in clinical settings and in conducting clinical trials, she is ideally suited to bolster our clinical trial operations. We look forward to growing our community clinical trial network further in the coming months, which becomes more important in light of recent FDA guidelines highlighting a growing need for inclusion of clinical trial data from diverse patient populations.”

Kristin Andruska is a board-certified neurologist, a fellowship-trained movement disorders specialist, and a renowned expert in the field of neurodegenerative disease. Concurrent to her position at Adaptive Research, she serves as head of the California Movement Disorders Center and as an advisor for therapeutics and technologies in the neurodegenerative space. Previously, Dr. Andruska was the Medical Director of the Movement Disorders Clinic at the Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center, where she also led a robust clinical research program. She attended the University of Minnesota as a predoctoral fellow of the National Institute of Health’s Medical Scientist Training Program, earning both an MD and a PhD. She received a competitive Kirschstein fellowship to support her PhD research, which focused on the biochemistry of inherited neurodegenerative disease. Dr. Andruska completed her neurology residency at Washington University in Saint Louis, where she was the recipient of the Abdullah M. Nassief Award for Neurology. She completed her subspecialty Movement Disorders Fellowship at Stanford University.

“I started the California Movement Disorders Center because I wanted to create an environment where I can partner with patients to help them take charge of their healthcare and create positive change,” said Dr. Andruska. “I believe in Adaptive Research’s mission to make trials accessible to all patients while increasing the efficiency and quality of research. I am excited to join Adaptive Research and be part of the movement to change the landscape of clinical trials.”

Adaptive Research Inc. was founded in 2020 with a mission to democratize clinical trials by providing full-service support to trial investigators, bringing together trial sponsors who are developing potentially lifesaving investigational agents and medical devices with community physicians and their patients across the country.

Our expert team operates as a virtual clinical trials office, providing research support staff to manage paperwork, FDA and IRB regulations, clinical trial related finance and budgeting, and other functional support to community physicians and practices so that they can access the benefits of clinical trials while doing what they do best: provide clinical judgement and care.

