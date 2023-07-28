AIS Earns Eleventh Microsoft Advanced Specialization with AI and Machine Learning, Reinforcing Leadership in Azure OpenAI

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AIS (Applied Information Sciences), experts in helping organizations modernize and innovate with Microsoft Cloud, proudly announces its attainment of the AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure and DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure advanced specializations, bringing their total number of specializations to eleven. This remarkable achievement showcases their expertise in enabling customer adoption of Azure AI solutions and help customers establish secure software development practices through DevOps principles.





A rigorous third-party audit—evaluating their repeatable delivery approach, proven experience leading successful client implementations, and advanced technical certifications—validates their proficiency in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions and secure DevOps practices. With these attainments, AIS gains unique access to funding for customer projects, resources from Microsoft, and early previews and insights on products and feature releases, strengthening their ability to provide exceptional cloud transformation services to customers.

AIS stands out as an early access partner for Azure OpenAI Service and participant in the new Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, exemplifying their commitment to assisting customers early adoption of emerging technologies. By investing in product development, consulting offers, delivery resources, and other intellectual property, AIS is at the forefront of Azure OpenAI innovation. Their track record in emerging technology adoption dates back to their instrumental role in driving Azure adoption during its initial wave in 2008. Today, they’re assisting organizations across the enterprise in embracing generative AI, serving as a trusted partner for infrastructure, governance, innovation, and cloud management expertise. AIS enables organizations to leverage Microsoft’s industry-leading OpenAI technologies, and their advanced specialization validation further strengthens their position as a preferred partner in this field.

These two specializations are valued additions to the company’s existing specialties: Analytics, Azure Virtual Desktop, Azure VMware Solution, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure and Database Migration, Kubernetes, Low Code Development, and Threat Protection.

About AIS: AIS (Applied Information Sciences) specializes in IT transformation for commercial and federal enterprises, delivering compliant and transformative cloud solutions that speed up time to value and accelerate innovation. Our expertise is in highly regulated environments leading migration and modernization, security and compliance, app development, and data solutions. AIS is a go-to Microsoft cloud partner for a range of organizations, from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, as well as federal civilian and defense agencies. AIS is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with a global employee base.

