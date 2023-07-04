Oberiberg, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2023) – All of Beer has announced the MosquitoniX Band, a battery-powered wearable band that can repel mosquitoes. Available in minimalistic designs, the MosquitoniX Band can be worn on the wrist as the user carries out their daily activities. The band is adjustable, allowing people of all ages to wear it comfortably.

All of Beer Announces MosquitoniX Chemical-Free Mosquito Repellent Wrist Band

The announcement comes with the approach of the hottest months of the year, which is when mosquitoes are most active. While commonly seen as a nuisance, mosquitoes also act as biological vectors for many diseases, such as malaria, dengue fever, Zika virus, and West Nile virus. Consequently, large populations may pose a health risk to individuals, explains the Company.

Although repelling mosquitoes is a viable solution, most commercial mosquito sprays contain chemical components such as DEET, which can be harmful in large amounts, especially to young children and pregnant women. These products may also harm the environment and produce unpleasant fumes and odors when used, says All of Beer.

For consumers looking for chemical-free alternatives, All of Beer recommends the MosquitoniX Band as a non-toxic and non-intrusive mosquito repellent. This wearable band repels mosquitoes by mimicking the sound that they make, creating an acoustic barrier that confuses the insects and deters them from flying closer to the wearer. Trials with the product have shown that it reduces mosquito bites by up to 70%.

The MosquitoniX Band also sets itself apart from other wearable repellents by having three distinct settings. The first setting decreases the range of the device, draining less energy and making it suitable for use indoors, where there are fewer mosquitoes. Using the second setting will instead expand the range of the band and strengthen its effect; this mode was designed to be effective at repelling mosquitoes outdoors. The third and final setting will prompt the device to enter a low-energy state to conserve battery power.

As the MosquitoniX Band is made out of durable and waterproof material, it can be worn in inclement weather and during intense outdoor excursions without fear of damage. The band has a battery life of up to 130 hours, and it can reach a full charge within 30 minutes.

