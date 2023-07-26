alwaysAI, a Leader in Computer Vision, Announces Integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — alwaysAI, a leading computer vision solutions provider, today announced a new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud® , a portfolio of software and services that combines advanced technology, a builders network and predictive insights for construction teams. The new integration allows contractors to access the alwaysAI platform directly from their Autodesk® Build Insight or BIM 360® Project Home dashboards.

Operating with thin margins and tight deadlines, the construction industry needs every tool available to maximize efficiency, improve operations and minimize delays. alwaysAI’s computer vision solutions allow cameras to detect people, objects, and events in real-time for unprecedented insights into site productivity and safety compliance.

Customers can now embed alwaysAI directly into Autodesk Build or BIM 360 for valuable real-time insights into productivity, operations, and safety.

“Our new integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud will help construction companies streamline the power of computer vision with the rest of their technology stacks,” said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. “With this new integration, alwaysAI continues to bring the power of computer vision to even more enterprises looking to improve operations and drive more revenue.”

“Without real-time data and insights, keeping track of people and assets on a jobsite can quickly become a massive logistical challenge,” said James Cook, Director of Partner Integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “By embedding alwaysAI within Autodesk Construction Cloud, construction teams will be able to better track and manage critical project data and strengthen decision-making based on real-time insights.”

Mutual customers can utilize the integration immediately by adding the alwaysAI Partner Card to their Autodesk Build Insight or BIM 360 Project Home dashboard .

About alwaysAI®

alwaysAI® provides world-class computer vision solutions that provide real-time, actionable data helping businesses across all industries improve their operations. We help you work smarter. For more information, schedule a meeting with an AI Expert .

