B2B Industrial Inc. Activates the Connector by Sharechest to Attract Investors

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – Sharechest is pleased to announce the recent activation of the Sharechest Connector on B2B Industrial Inc. website. The Sharechest Connector captures potential investor interest to facilitate impactful company and investor relationships.

B2B Industrial Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality, recycled, and innovative products for the industrial sector. With a proven 7-year track record of delivering on time and on budget, the company has become a preferred choice for the mining, military, construction, forestry, heavy civil and shipping industries. Boasting three patents, with a fourth on the way, B2B Industrial, Inc. showcases a strong commitment to continuous innovation. The company offers comprehensive consulting services for tire recycling, enhancing productivity and safety in mining and construction applications, with their patented blasting mats, manufactured with recycled tires. Investors are invited to be part of the company’s promising future by joining B2B Industrial, Inc. in shaping the industrial landscape.

To learn more about B2B Industrial Inc. visit: https://www.b2bii.com.



For more information about the Company please send an email to Kevin Fitzgerald to connect with investor relations at [email protected] or call the corporate inquiries line in Canada at 1-877-456-6768, or in the USA at 1-888-823-5007.

About Sharechest Inc.

Sharechest Inc. provides an innovative application that streamlines the discovery process for companies seeking investors. The Sharechest Connector seamlessly integrates onto the company’s existing website and acts as a magnet for investors who are interested in learning more about the company or investing in the company. Customized to meet the company’s brand, the Sharechest Connector widget provides a secure and simplified lead generation form for interested investors to actively engage and act as they navigate through the company’s website.

For further information about Sharechest Inc., please visit www.sharechest.io.

Steve Kim, Media Relations, [email protected].

