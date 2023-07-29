Barnes & Noble Education Enters Agreement with Key Financial Stakeholders and Strategic Partners to Strengthen Financial Position and Support Growth Initiatives

Remains Focused on Strategic Objectives and Supporting the Highest Priority Goals of Institutions and Customers

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with its financial stakeholders and strategic partners on the terms of a refinancing that would immediately strengthen the Company’s liquidity and overall financial positions by extending the maturity of its debt facilities, amending certain credit facility covenants and modifying certain other agreements. With this agreement, the Company is well-positioned to continue supporting academic institutions and customers nationwide through the upcoming Fall Rush and beyond.

“We are pleased to have worked constructively with our largest financial and strategic partners to reach a resolution that better positions us to accelerate the execution of our strategy for the benefit of BNED’s students, educators, faculties, alumni, fans, community members, institutions, employees and shareholders,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer, BNED. “It’s an important time of year in higher education, and our top priority is being prepared to service our students and campus partners. This agreement provides us financial flexibility as we continue delivering on our strategic objectives and meeting our obligations with our schools and business partners. We look forward to continuing to meet the needs and expectations of the hundreds of institutions and millions of students who rely on BNED.”

As part of the agreement, BNED is establishing a committee of the Board of Directors to continue the ongoing review of a broad range of strategic alternatives available to the Company, including but not limited to potential capital raises, asset divestitures or a sale of the business as well as pursuing its standalone growth plans. There can be no assurances regarding the timing, terms or structure of any potential outcome. In all scenarios being contemplated, BNED will continue to focus on operating in service of its stakeholders and executing on its strategic growth initiatives, in particular the acceleration of its First Day Complete courseware delivery model. The Company does not intend to make any future announcements concerning this process unless and until the Company has an update to share.

“We recognize the important role that BNED plays within the higher education ecosystem, and our Board is committed to determining the best path forward for our business and stakeholders. As we move through this process, the entire BNED team remains focused on advancing our mission and serving our school partners, faculties and students across our footprint,” continued Mr. Huseby.

Additional details of the terms of the agreement will be filed with the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended April 29, 2023 in the coming days.

Advisors

Paul Hastings LLP is serving as BNED’s legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is serving as financial advisor.

ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

