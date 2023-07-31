BFSI IT Summit, Mumbai to Hold Physical Conference on 9-10 August 2023

MUMBAI, INDIA, Jul 31, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – The BFSI sector plays a crucial role in any economy, integral to maintaining smooth economic functioning. In India, the “Digital India” initiative sparked significant change in the banking and financial sectors, driven by technological advancements and fintech innovation. This advancement in financial institutions has shifted the focus from product-centric to customer-centric approaches, revolutionising financial services and banking practices.

The widespread use of digital payments, particularly through QR codes and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), has formalised the digital economy, with 93% of payments completed digitally last year. Altogether, there has been a downfall in card usage and cash transactions as a whole. With approximately 260 million users adopting digital payments, the alliance between fintech and banking services is reshaping the financial landscape. These emerging trends are expected to impact the future operations of these industries profoundly, paving the way for further growth and progress in the Indian economy.

19th Edition of Exito’s BFSI IT Summit is the premier in-person conference that brings together Technology Leaders within the BFSI industry. This summit serves as a specialized learning and networking platform designed to extensively explore the pressing challenges confronting BFSI sectors and discover optimal strategies to overcome them. The event aims to foster insightful discussions, share best practices, and facilitate collaborative solutions, ultimately promoting growth and innovation in the financial services and banking technology landscape.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from these esteemed Industry Experts:

– Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer Nippon India Mutual Fund.

– Ramesh Narayanaswamy, Chief Technology Officer Aditya Birla Capital.

– Anil Kuril, Chief Technology Officer Union Bank Of India.

– Srikanth Gopalakrishnan, CIO for People, Procurement, Legal and Head of the India Technology Centre Deutsche Bank Group.

– Dr. Sourav Dutta, Executive Director & Head IT IDBI Bank.

– Ashutosh Mishra, Chief Risk Manager National Bank For Agriculture & Rural Development ( NABARD).

– Abhijit Dey, Vice President – Product Head API Banking Axis Bank.

– Vivek Zakarde, Senior Vice President (Head – Analytics-RACC) From a Leading Bank.

– Lincy Therattil, Head Of Open Innovation And Fintech Platform, Rise India Barclays.

– Aastha Arora, Learning & Development Consultant The London Institute of Banking & Finance India.

– Abhineet Sarkar, Digital Innovation Leader Tata AIA Life Insurance.

– Renu Singh Trainer The London Institute Of Banking & Finance India

Featured Topics at the Event:

– Technology Augmentation in the BFSI industry – Impact on the Indian Economy

– Advancing the Digital Economy and Finance.

– Blockchain the next big thing in India?

– The future of banking – Digital, Invisible and Connected.

– Unlocking Innovations in the Insurance Sector

– Improving the digital customer experience

– Climbing towards advancements in Open Banking.

– Fintech reshaping the Future of Finance

– India’s Future of Insurance in a Data-Driven World.

– Ameliorating the future of cloud in the Indian BFSI Industry

– Advancing Cyber Security – Securing BFSI as it moves further into digital transformation.

Who will attend?

The BFSI IT Summit will be attended by top executives and leaders like Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Heads of Cyber Security, Head of IT Infrastructure and Chief Digital Officer from a variety of industries including Public Banks, Foreign banks, Fintechs & Neo Banks, Microfinance Companies, General Insurance Firms, NBFCs, Mutual Funds, Regional Rural Banks, Health Insurance Companies, Private Banks, Asset Management Companies and Commercial Banks.

For more information on BFSI IT Summit: Mumbai, you can visit https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

Contact: Mithun Gopinath,

Manager-Projects,

Exito Media Concepts

[email protected]

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com