Black Hat USA 2023: Full Schedule Programming for Las Vegas Event

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, today announced its full schedule programming for Black Hat USA 2023. Taking place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, this year’s event will feature 98 Briefings, four days of Trainings, and over 80 Arsenal tools.





Black Hat Keynotes



Maria Markstedter will present her talk, “Guardians of the AI Era: Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape of Tomorrow,” on Wednesday, August 9 at 9:00 AM. Markstedter is the Founder of Azeria Labs, where she runs a popular blog that teaches the community about Arm, from the instruction set to reverse engineering and exploit development.

Jen Easterly and Victor Zhora will present their talk, “Phoenix Soaring: What We Can Learn from Ukraine’s Cyber Defenders about Building a More Resilient Future,” on Wednesday, August 9 at 4:20 PM. Easterly is the Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and Zhora is the Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection.

Kemba Walden will present her talk, “Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden Discusses the National Cybersecurity Strategy and Workforce Efforts,” on Thursday, August 10 at 9:00 AM. Walden is the Acting National Cyber Director in the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Black Hat Briefings



Briefings will take place on August 9 and August 10, featuring 98 briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board. Attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research, and trends on topics covering everything from critical information infrastructure to widely used enterprise computer systems, and more.

Black Hat Trainings



Cybersecurity professionals interested in enhancing their skills can participate in this year’s Trainings, being held both in-person and virtually from August 5 to August 8. These two- and four-day, deeply technical, hands-on courses are led by the information security industry’s top trainers and professionals. Courses will feature a variety of topics, including data science, machine learning, cloud services, and more. All participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

Black Hat Business Hall



Both in-person and virtual Business Hall passes, or Business passes, are available for the 2023 event, showcasing the latest products and technologies from leading information security solution providers. Hours to access the Business Hall in-person will be 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on August 9, and 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on August 10. Business passes will provide access to the Keynote, the Business Hall, Arsenal Demos, Sponsored Sessions, and more. All Black Hat USA 2023 pass holders have access to the Business Hall.

New for 2023, Black Hat USA will welcome additional Features within the Business Hall.

Features highlights for August 9 and August 10 include:

Autonomous Arcade: The Autonomous Arcade will offer hands-on hacking challenges for attendees who want to learn more about hacking and controlling autonomous systems, featuring a drone challenge.

Bricks & Picks: Bricks & Picks will be a combined activity space for attendees to delight their playful, creative, and curious sides with plastic building bricks and locks. This activity area will be led by experts in both areas, feature competitions, hands-on demonstrations, and more.

Startup Spotlight Competition: The Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition is a video pitch competition for cybersecurity startup companies interested in the opportunity to present their products and solutions in front of a live audience at Black Hat USA. The top four finalists have been invited to exhibit at Black Hat USA 2023 and will receive both a 10-minute scheduled speaking slot and a 30-minute call with an Omdia Cybersecurity Analyst. After all finalists have presented, the winner will be announced live from the event.

Meet & Greet Sessions: This year, attendees will be able to connect with select industry experts through new Meet & Greet sessions scheduled during both days of the conference. Attendees may participate in a Meet & Greet to ask a speaker from their favorite session a question, introduce themselves to a Review Board member, or take a photo with a new connection.

Community Lounge: As one of the newest additions for 2023, the Community Lounge will focus on a range of sessions, with topics pertaining to women and underrepresented groups within cybersecurity, the issues they face, and solutions on how the industry can continue to strive to become a more diverse and inclusive community.

Black Hat Arsenal



The Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the open-source community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in an open, conversational, and virtual environment where presenters are able to interact with the attendees. Arsenal will be presented on August 9 and August 10, featuring over 80 in-person tool presentations spanning malware offense, network attacks, exploitation, and more, while 85 tool presentations will be available as recordings through On-Demand Access.

Black Hat CISO Summit



The CISO Summit will take place on Tuesday, August 8, starting at 8:00 AM, a day before the main Black Hat USA conference. The CISO Summit brings together top security executives from global corporations and government agencies for a full day of unique discussions and leading-edge insight into the latest security trends, technologies, and enterprise best practices.

Omdia Analyst Summit



The third annual Omdia Analyst Summit will take place on Tuesday, August 8, beginning at 9:15 AM, a day before the main Black Hat USA conference. The Omdia Analyst Summit features the industry’s leading cybersecurity analysts, and delegates will hear about the latest cybersecurity trends, market updates, observations, projections, and insights through keynote, panel, and fireside chats.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat USA 2023 include:

Titanium Sponsors: CrowdStrike, Darktrace, KnowBe4, Qualys, and SentinelOne; Diamond Sponsors: Armis, BlackBerry, Cisco, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos, Tenable, Trellix, Trend Micro, and VMware Carbon Black; Global Partners: Akamai, ARCON, Armis, Binalyze, Bugcrowd, CYBER RANGES, DataDome, INE, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Snyk, Swimlane, and Synopsys; Sustaining Partners: Akamai, Armis, Axonius, Cisco, Claroty, CrowdStrike, IBM, Kandji, KnowBe4, Lacework, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Mimecast, Pentera, ServiceNow, Snyk, Sysdig, VMware Carbon Black, Wiz, and XM Cyber.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat USA 2023, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-23.

About Black Hat

For over 25 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build, and run a better digital world through research, media, training, and event brands that inform, educate, and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

Contacts

PRESS

Stephanie DeAngelo, Informa Tech



619.510.1564



[email protected]