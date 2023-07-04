Bronnie Bakes has expanded its international recipe collection for aspiring gourmands, offering tips and guidance for making nutritious cuisine inspired by a range of cultural traditions.

Oberiberg, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – With recipes drawn from nearly every continent, the newly expanded online selection from Bronnie Bakes offers an opportunity for home cooks and professional chefs to step out of their comfort zone and develop a global repertoire.

Bronnie Bakes Expands International Recipe Collection & Tips For Healthy Living



Bronnie Bakes’ newly available recipes add to the website’s existing collection of more than 10,000 hints and tips about healthy food and successful cooking with a special focus on nutrition, diversity, and a balanced lifestyle.

According to the New York Post, there is a growing consumer demand for trendy foods to be healthy and nutritious, as well as exciting. As such, the online recipe collection from Bronnie Bakes allows professional chefs and restauranteurs to increase their menu possibilities with healthful meals from global traditions, while also providing guidance for individuals who are cooking at home. “We believe that eating healthily doesn’t mean sacrificing flavor and quality ingredients,” says founder, Haley Schroeder. “With our recipes, you’ll find that you’re getting more bang for your buck, and you’ll be able to enjoy some of the tastiest dishes around.”

Aspiring chefs and bakers can find recipes from every corner of the world on the Bronnie Bakes website, including Beef Kofta Kebabs and Israeli Couscous from the Middle East, Souffle Pancakes from Japan, Instant Pot Carnitas from Central America, and Easy Flounder Francaise. The site also offers conventional favorites, like Classic Lemon Tart, Cheese Manicotti, and Garlic Herb Lamb Chops.

Users can search by food category, scroll through the collection in chronological order, or arrange recipes according to meal type, so breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and dessert options are readily available. Alongside food preparation tips and techniques, the blog also features drink recipes, including gourmet coffee and cocktails.

Although the focus of the latest collection is on world cuisine with healthy ingredients and balanced nutrition, the recipes are selected with attention to common ingredients that are readily available for most users. When a recipe calls for something out of the ordinary, a list of substitutions is included.

Along with recipes, the website also offers a range of articles and tips for restaurant and café owners on how to maximize client engagement, draw new customers, and other strategies to help small culinary businesses.

