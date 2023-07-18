BVI Expands IOL Capacity with New State of the Art Facility in Belgium

WALTHAM, Mass., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BVI, one of the fastest growing surgical ophthalmic businesses in the world, is proud to announce the opening of its new, state of the art facility in Liège, Belgium. This results in a sizeable increase in BVI’s intraocular lens (IOL) business capacity, unlocking new growth opportunities and reinforcing the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) leadership.

In line with the company’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and compliance, the new facility was designed to optimize delivery and involved a comprehensive process review aimed at increasing yield and efficiency. BVI also prioritized environmental considerations and implemented various measures to minimize carbon footprint.

Affirming BVI’s commitment to innovation, the facility further enlarged BVI’s integrated IOL research and development (R&D) and manufacturing capabilities. With a clear focus on delivering pioneering, quality products to patients, the integrated R&D and manufacturing installation promotes seamless collaboration, efficient product development and production, and accelerated time to market.

This strategic investment exemplifies BVI’s commitment to economic growth, technological advancement, and dedication to maintaining industry leadership. As BVI embarks on this exciting journey, the company anticipates significant positive contributions to its financial success and overall economic landscape.

Frederic Jodogne, Head of Operations said: “I see in this newly built state of the art facility a sign of trust in BVI that confirms Liège as a key pillar in IOL R&D and production. Amazing products, amazing staff, and amazing potential! Each employee can be proud of the journey already accomplished and can see clearly now the path toward a successful future.”

Shervin Korangy, BVI President and CEO said: “I commend our team who drove this significant capital expansion project. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has been instrumental in tripling our IOL production capacity whilst in parallel deploying cutting-edge, proprietary precision molded optics to the highest quality standards. The combination of our patented, novel optical designs alongside our world-class manufacturing technology creates an elegant and unrivaled outcome. Our IOL expertise has consistently surpassed even my lofty expectations.”

About BVI

BVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors. Our trusted brands include Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs).

