CentralReach Deepens its Integrated Special Education Offering through Rebrand and Relaunch of CR LiftEd™, its Award-Winning Special Education Data Collection and IEP Management Software Solution

As a part of CentralReach’s Autism and IDD Care Platform for Special Education, CR LiftEd™ provides an intuitive data collection and IEP management solution for educators, promoting collaboration and student success across the special education team at schools and school districts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, today announced the rebrand and relaunch of its special education data collection and IEP management software, CR LiftEd, formerly LiftEd by CentralReach. CR LiftEd is built for special educators, board-certified behavior analysts (BCBAs), therapists, and administrators to measurably improve teaching and learning outcomes for students with learning disabilities.

The newly branded software solution is a cornerstone of CentralReach’s Autism and IDD Care Platform for Special Education, which also includes ABLLS-R|AFLS, a CR Assessments product, the leading special education assessment solution that identifies skill gaps and informs teaching plans related to IEP goals, as well as avail® by CentralReach, a patented application that acts as a personal teaching assistant for students with varied learning needs, providing them with discreet, personalized content at the touch of a button. The education suite connects the dots along a student’s learning lifecycle from Pre-K all the way through grade 12 by providing a clear understanding of skills that need to be address based on assessment findings, aligning those findings to IEP goals, developing personalized instruction to address those goals, monitoring progress, and reporting back progress against IEP goals into a school’s IEP system so parents and administrators can stay informed.

Founded by siblings Joanne Hill Powell, Ph.D., BCBA-D, and Andrew C. Hill, MBA, CR LiftEd was acquired by CentralReach in 2022 with both founders joining the CentralReach team. CR LiftEd has seen significant maturation since its acquisition, recently taking home the Gold Stevie Award in the “Solution for Special Needs Students” category, as well as winning the People’s Choice Awards for the same category.

“With over 7 million students with learning disabilities in the U.S. and a limited number of educators and therapists available to provide services, software tools like CR LiftEd play a critical role in helping close the capacity gap while unlocking the potential of special educators to deliver on their mission to serve these students,” says Chris Sullens, Chief Executive Officer at CentralReach. “More importantly, by integrating the ABLLS-R and AFLS assessments with the CR LiftEd data collection tool and tightly integrating the workflows with the student’s IEP, CentralReach’s Autism and IDD care platform enables educators to make holistic, data-driven decisions that ultimately help their students achieve better learner outcomes, while also making data collection and analytics easier to digest and share with school administration as well as student caregivers. I’m excited about the many innovations we have in store for the special education market and am honored that CentralReach will play a crucial part in driving the future of special education instruction with our amazing team and award-winning software.”

The award-winning CR LiftEd solution allows users to create or upload ABA skill acquisition or behavior reduction programs from other software, Google, or word documents into educator, school, and district-wide libraries. CR LiftEd also allows users to individualize program targets and goals, assigning them to students with ease. With smart data collection, educators, parents, and care team members are able to collect data directly from within scheduled sessions to track progress on goals or behaviors at any time while simultaneously collecting data on multiple objectives.

To learn more about how CR LiftEd is simplifying and elevating behavioral data collection to empower education and support learner outcomes, visit: edu.centralreach.com/products/lifted

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 150,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.