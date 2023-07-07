Lexington, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – July 6, 2023) – Click Profit, a leading e-commerce company, and Automation Industries, a renowned wholesale provider, announced their successful merger, which took place in January 2023. The merged entity continues to operate under two distinct yet cohesive brand identities. Click Profit serves as the private label branch, providing a streamlined online retail experience, while Automation Industries stands as the wholesale branch, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality products. One development resulting from this merger is Click Profit’s access to a broad spectrum of massive, world-renowned brands. This unique access was possible thanks to the extensive contracts Automation Industries had in place, further strengthening Click Profit’s position in the market and offering consumers access to a wider range of premium products. In the new corporate architecture, Click Profit acts as the holding company, with Automation Industries functioning as a vital subsidiary.



Click Profit and Automation Industries Announce Strategic Merger

One of the major advantages of this merger is the significant increase in operational capabilities for Click Profit, with the addition of over 20,000 square feet of warehouse space spread across three states. This expansion benefits Click Profit clients through faster shipping times and more economical rates, creating an improved, seamless shopping experience. Customers of Click Profit can expect to see increased product diversity, better prices, and improved service as a result of this merger due to the growth of both companies and combined resources.

Click Profit is a leading e-commerce company known for its private label operations. It is dedicated to providing a swift online retail experience. With its recent merger with Automation Industries, it has gained access to massive, globally recognized brands, setting a new standard in the Amazon retail market. For more information, visit clickprofit.io.

About Automation Industries

Automation Industries is a leading wholesale provider with extensive contracts with top brands worldwide. As a subsidiary of Click Profit, it continues to supply a wide range of high-quality products to consumers.

