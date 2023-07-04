Correction: Kissei introduces Iktos AI Drug Discovery System

Kissei introduces Iktos AI Drug Discovery System

Paris, France, July 3, 2023 – Iktos, a company specialized in Artificial Intelligence for new drug design, today announced that Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Kissei”), a Japanese pharmaceutical company with approximately 75 years of history, specialized in the field of urology, kidney-dialysis and unmet medical needs, has introduced Makya™, Iktos Software as a Service Platform for AI-driven drug discovery. This will enable the rapid and efficient design of new small molecules, leading to an increase in the speed of drug discovery and development.

Iktos’s AI technology, based on deep generative models and on a comprehensive data-driven chemical structure generation technology, helps to bring new insights and directions into the molecular discovery process and foster medicinal chemist’s productivity and acceleration of the identification of new drug candidates.

“Iktos has cutting-edge AI technology in small molecule drug discovery research, and their focus on further small molecule drug discovery technology development fits well with our strategy.” said Mutsuo Kanzawa, CEO of Kissei. “We are very pleased that this collaboration will enhance our MedChem capabilities, create innovative compounds with competitive advantages, and lead to shorter compound discovery times.”

“We are excited and proud to join forces with Kissei, a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company and to have their scientists use our software in their drug discovery projects”, said Yann Gaston-Mathé, Co-founder and CEO of Iktos. “At Iktos, we strive to build an innovative technology platform capable of improving the efficiency of small molecule discovery by combining our powerful algorithmic technology, our know-how derived from the experience of the many collaborations we have established to date, and an intuitive and user-friendly user interface which is essential to an optimal user experience.”

About Iktos

Incorporated in October 2016, Iktos is a French start-up company specialized in the development of artificial intelligence solutions applied to chemical research, more specifically medicinal chemistry, and new drug design. Iktos is developing a proprietary and innovative solution based on deep learning generative models, which enables, using existing data, to design molecules that are optimized in silico to meet all the success criteria of a small molecule discovery project. The use of Iktos technology enables major productivity gains in upstream pharmaceutical R&D. Iktos offers its technology both as professional services and as a SaaS software platform, Makya™. Iktos is also developing Spaya™, a synthesis planning software based upon Iktos’s proprietary AI technology for retrosynthesis. Iktos has already validated its technology through more than 50 collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Chiesi Group, Galapagos, Janssen, Merck, Teijin, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Servier, UCB…

More information on: http://www.iktos.ai/

About Kissei

Under the management philosophy “contribute to society through high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical products” and “serve society through our employees”, Kissei provides unique innovative pharmaceutical products for patients in the world. A drug discovery and R&D-oriented company, Kissei has a special focus on urology, nephrology, dialysis, diabetes, gastroenterology and rare diseases.

For more details about Kissei, please visit www.kissei.co.jp

