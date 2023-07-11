DOCOMO Accelerates web3 Business through its subsidiary, “NTT Digital”

TOKYO, Jul 11, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they will expand their web3 businesses through its subsidiary, NTT Digital, which will develop web3 systems, use cases, and more. DOCOMO also announced that NTT Digital has formed partnerships with 13 companies in diverse industries.

NTT Digital aims to become a web3 enabler(1) for the global implementation of blockchain and other cutting-edge digital technologies, specifically to help individuals and companies easily and securely use web3 services and blockchain technology. The subsidiary will collaborate with partners and leverage DOCOMO’s extensive mobile-business expertise and NTT Group’s knowledge in security and payments. Initiatives will include the development and expansion of web3-related systems, the management and trading of content using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), FinTech business including the use of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins(2), and the creation of use cases such as the self-management of personal data using decentralized identifiers (DIDs).

As a first step, NTT Digital is developing a token wallet to serve as an entry point to web3 services. The wallet is expected to provide secure and user-friendly experiences with web3 and blockchain technologies operating discreetly in the background including features such as private key backup, biometric authentication, and monitoring to prevent illicit transactions. NTT Digital expects its token wallet to become available within the year.

Going forward, DOCOMO, working through its subsidiary NTT Digital, plans to collaborate with diverse partners to promote the widespread adoption and implementation of web3.

(1)Web3 enabler is a generic term to describe common functions and measures to use blockchain technology and services securely and safely

(2)Blockchain-based currencies or tokens designed to have relatively stable value to fiat currencies

